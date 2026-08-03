Israeli strikes cast doubt on Gaza ceasefire efforts despite renewed diplomatic push

Hopes for a renewed push for peace in Gaza hung in the balance on Monday as US President Donald Trump's envoy visited Israel following one of the deadliest days in the Palestinian territory since a ceasefire halted two years of all-out war last October.

Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 18 Palestinians on Sunday, according to the local civil defence. “Children and civilians were among those killed, while crews were overwhelmed and unable to respond effectively to all of the strikes because of the lack of equipment. Some attacks also triggered fires that continued burning for hours,” spokesman Mahmoud Bassal told The National.

The attacks, which the Israeli military said targeted members of Hamas, came after the Trump-led Board of Peace secured an agreement last week for the Palestinian militant group to disarm alongside an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza – a significant step in the wider plan to bring peace to Gaza.

US officials and regional mediators hailed the progress, fuelling optimism among the Gaza residents that the territory could move towards rebuilding from two years of devastating war.

Board of Peace top envoy Nickolay Mladenov is reported to have met Benjamin Netanyahu to press for an end to Israeli military operations in Gaza. AFP Show caption: Board of Peace top envoy Nickolay Mladenov is reported to ha…

The Board of Peace’s top diplomat, Nickolay Mladenov, addressed Israel's intensified attacks in a post on X late on Sunday.

“This comes after intense efforts by the Board of Peace and the mediators (Egypt, Turkey, Qatar and the US) to bring the Palestinian factions in Gaza to agree to a road map on the full implementation of President Trump's plan, to hand over civilian governance and to decommission their weapons,” he said.

“My team and I are working around the clock with the parties, the mediators and regional partners to de-escalate and create the space for the full implementation of the President's plan.”

Mr Mladenov and Aryeh Lightstone, senior adviser to the Board of Peace, met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to press him to agree to stop military operations in Gaza, the Axios website reported.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the meeting. However, Doron Spielman, a spokesman for Mr Netanyahu, said the version of the deal “that has been made public does not reflect Israel’s positions”. Mr Spielman accused Hamas of using the months since the ceasefire to rearm in preparation for a future attack against Israel.

Separately, Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomed the deal as “a very positive step, with the clear caveat and undertaking that Hamas must be disarmed fully”.

The issue of Hamas's disarmament is considered one of the most difficult issues in Mr Trump's push to get peace in the Gaza Strip.

For many Palestinians, the violence of recent days reinforced a pattern in which optimism raised by ceasefire negotiations is followed by intensified military operations.

Displaced Palestinians outside a tent on a rooftop in Gaza city. Reuters Show caption: Displaced Palestinians outside a tent on a rooftop in Gaza c…

Mohammad Abu Al Qumsan, 35, who lives in the Jabalia refugee camp, said his family believed the fighting was about to stop after senior Palestinian figure Mohammed Dahlan announced on Saturday night that an agreement had been reached to halt the escalation.

“We were very happy,” Mr Abu Al Qumsan told The National. “But what happened was the exact opposite. The bombing, destruction and killing intensified.”

He said his neighbour, Mohammed Al Ar, died in one of the Israeli strikes, becoming the fourth sibling in his family to be killed during the war.

“Every time there is talk of a ceasefire, the attacks become more intense and more blood is shed,” he said.

Palestinian writer and journalist Abdullah Al Maghari said negotiations had not stopped despite the escalation and argued that increasing US pressure on Israel could still produce a reduction in military operations in the coming days.

He said the possibility of an American delegation travelling to Israel reflected Washington’s efforts to push for de-escalation, although he noted that Israel had repeatedly avoided allowing temporary understandings on reducing military operations to take effect before any formal public announcement.

According to Mr Al Maghari, Sunday’s escalation may also have been triggered by premature public statements by several figures, including Mr Dahlan, suggesting that a ceasefire had already entered into force.

Mr Dahlan later amended his statement to say that efforts were continuing to achieve de-escalation rather than declaring that a ceasefire had begun.

Political analyst Mustafa Ibrahim said the latest attacks reflected a broader Israeli strategy.

“What happened cannot be viewed as routine military activity,” Mr Ibrahim told The National. “It represents a continuation of Israel’s policy of mass violence and demonstrates that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not committed to the road map agreed upon between Hamas and the mediators.”

He said Israel continued to prioritise military pressure over diplomatic negotiations and paid little attention to mediation efforts, including the recent announcement that Hamas had accepted a road map proposed by mediators and endorsed by the US.

According to Mr Ibrahim, the escalation sends a message that Israel remains unwilling to commit to a ceasefire unless its own conditions are fully met.

“The American promises regarding a ceasefire remain only words on paper in light of Israel’s continued military operations,” he said.

Sunday’s bombardment revived memories of Israel's intense military campaign that preceded the October 2025 ceasefire agreement. The campaign killed more than 72,00 people, destroyed large parts of Gaza and displaced most of the population of two million.

The war was triggered by a Hamas-led assault on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, in which militants killed nearly 1,200 people and took about 250 as hostages.

Besides continuing attacks, the Israeli military has expanded its area of control to two-thirds of the territory, from just over half at the start of the ceasefire.

Thomas Helm contributed to this report