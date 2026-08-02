Gaza death toll mounts as Israel continues strikes despite peace plan 'breakthrough'

At least 16 people were reported killed in Gaza on Sunday as Israel continued attacks on the Palestinian territory despite US President Donald Trump's announcement this week of a breakthrough in implementing his peace plan.

Israel "is intensifying its raids on the Gaza Strip at an unprecedented pace, having launched more than 10 raids since the morning hours, resulting in the martyrdom of more than 16 citizens and the injury of dozens", the Gaza civil defence said.

Two people were killed and others seriously injured when an Israeli drone struck a car in the central city of Deir Al Balah on Sunday evening, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said, citing medics.

A man and his wife were killed and four people were wounded in an earlier air strike on an apartment ​in Deir Al Balah, while two more people, including a child, were killed in a strike on an apartment in Gaza city, medics said.

A father, mother, and their nine-year-old son were killed around dawn in a strike on a house in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, while another person was killed near Jabalia, in the north of the coastal strip.

Palestinian health officials say Israel's attacks have killed at least 1,230 people, most of them women and children, since a ceasefire agreement went into effect in October as part of Mr Trump's peace plan.

Mr Trump said on Thursday that there had been a breakthrough after the Palestinian militant group Hamas agreed to disarm under a new initiative to implement the ceasefire agreement reached last year in Egypt.

Mr Trump's Board of Peace, the US-led body overseeing the ceasefire, published a 15-point roadmap on Friday that set out the final steps for implementing the agreement, which includes the Israeli military's withdrawal from Gaza.

Hamas has said it will hand over ‌its weapons for storage only after Israel ⁠halts military operations and withdraws its forces, in line with ​last year's agreement. The government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not issued an official response to the roadmap, but Israeli officials have been dismissive of the new proposal.

Energy Minister Eli Cohen, who is a member of Mr Netanyahu's security cabinet, said on Sunday that there was no deal to ⁠halt attacks on Gaza and that he saw a need for Israel, which now controls 70 per cent of the strip, to take full control of it.

Mr Cohen told Army Radio that he did not believe Hamas would disarm, and would instead try ⁠to hide its weaponry. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has ⁠called the proposal unacceptable and said Israel should continue assassinating Hamas leaders.