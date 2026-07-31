How intense mediation led to Hamas disarmament deal built on 'spirit of reciprocity'

It took nearly three weeks of talks and painstaking work by mediators to piece together a deal for the disarmament of Hamas that gets US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan back on track after months of stagnation.

A meeting is to be held soon in Cairo to bring together representatives of Hamas, allied Palestinian factions and mediators from Egypt, Qatar, the US and Turkey to formally endorse the deal, sources have said. It is not immediately clear whether or not Israel will attend.

Mr Trump described the agreement as a "monumental step", but obstacles remain amid efforts to fully implement the plan.

Neither Hamas or Israel have officially commented, but sources say that while the Palestinian group is expected to issue a statement accepting the deal and thanking the mediators, Israel is unlikely to embrace it.

Israel's media has reported that the deal does not meet the country's demands, while ministers and opposition politicians have distanced themselves from the plan.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a senior figure in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet, is fiercely critical. “With Nazis, you only speak through gun sights and not in any other way ... we are not obligated to stop liquidations of terrorists, nor do we sign deals, not through a third party, not through mediators, and not through any such entity. Period," he said.

Opposition politician Gadi Eisenkot, a front-runner for Israel's October elections, said any agreement that did not destroy Hamas’s military and political power would be a “total failure”.

Khalil Al Hayya, leader of Hamas, which is expected to welcome the deal. AFP Info

The deal has been met with cautious optimism by Palestinians, but many are questioning why the armed group did not reach an agreement before nearly three years of war with Israel devastated the territory.

Mediators and US experts went to great lengths to come up with a deal that satisfies Israel and Hamas, and its allies in Gaza. Rounds of tortuous talks were held in Egypt with Hamas and its allies, as Israel continued to strike on Gaza and seize more territory.

The mediators went over the draft "endless times, tweaking the language and removing ambiguities that could open the door for interpretations that don't match the spirit of the document", one source said. "At the end, they produced a document whose implementation is built on the principle of reciprocity. For every step taken by Hamas, Israel must take one too. If it does not, the whole thing freezes."

A text of the agreement has not yet been published, but source say Hamas has agreed to hand over its weapons, military installations and bases to a committee comprising mediators from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey.

A Palestinian child at a displacement camp in Gaza city. Reuters Info

The mediators would in turn hand over everything to a UN-sanctioned committee of independent Palestinian technocrats mandated to run Gaza's day-to-day affairs, under the terms of Mr Trump's plan. Hamas has said control of its weapons and facilities must remain in Palestinian hands.

The group also insists that commanders of its military wing are allowed to keep firearms – pistols in this case – for self-defence, in the face of Israeli-backed militias opposed to Hamas, the sources added.

Israel has reportedly demanded the complete disarmament of Hamas, including the removal of weapons from Gaza and the full demilitarisation of the enclave, as a condition of any withdrawal of the country's troops.

The handover of the weapons and facilities depends on Israel's withdrawal from Gaza, with the first step to involve moving troops behind the "yellow line" that separated them from Hamas-controlled areas when a ceasefire came into effect last October.

Israel has since breached the yellow line that gave it control of more than 50 per cent of Gaza. It now holds more than 60 per cent of the enclave. At least 1,200 Palestinians have been killed in military operations since October.

Sources said Hamas would not hand over its weapons or military infrastructure until Israel allowed the Palestinian technocrats and the so-called International Stabilisation Force to enter Gaza. The force was also set up in Mr Trump's proposal for Gaza.

Mr Trump, chairman of the Board of Peace, which was founded last year to oversee the implementation of his plan, hailed a "critical step" towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government.

Nickolay Mladenov, Mr Trump's Board of Peace envoy for Gaza, said that "ahead of us is a Gaza rebuilt, governed by Palestinians and at peace with Israel an a political horizon to a meaningful resolution the Israeli-Palestinian conflict".

The Board of Peace called the agreement a "historic breakthrough" in a statement on X. "For the first time, Hamas officially has committed to an actionable plan for relinquishing all its weapons, which will be followed by Israeli withdrawal from Gaza," it added.

Mr Trump added that "as disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilisation Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbours".

Thomas Helm contributed to this report from Jerusalem