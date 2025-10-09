Replay: What's next for Gaza after Israel-Hamas deal?

Israel and Hamas have signed off on the first phase of a ceasefire plan brokered by US President Donald Trump.

The deal, announced on October 8, states all Israeli hostages will be released and Israel will withdraw troops to an agreed-upon line.

It marks an extraordinary moment two years after Hamas militants attacked Israel, starting a war that has devastated Gaza, dominated global politics and unleashed seismic shifts across the Middle East.

Our panel of editors and correspondents unpacks the details of the deal, outlines the reaction from Palestinians in Gaza and discusses the potential road map for the enclave, the region and Mr Trump's bid for global recognition as peacemaker.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the prestigious peace prize, held its final meeting on Monday, the Nobel Institute said on Thursday, a day ahead of the announcement of the 2025 laureate. This means a decision was made about the laureate or laureates before the conclusion of an agreement between Israel and Hamas, which included a ceasefire and the release of hostages. President Donald Trump pushed for the ceasefire as part of a 20-point plan to resolve the Gaza war.

Who was Alfred Nobel? The Nobel Prize was created by wealthy Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel. In his will he dictated that the bulk of his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".

Nobel is best known as the inventor of dynamite, but also wrote poetry and drama and could speak Russian, French, English and German by the age of 17. The five original prize categories reflect the interests closest to his heart.

Nobel died in 1896 but it took until 1901, following a legal battle over his will, before the first prizes were awarded.

