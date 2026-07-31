'Historic' Gaza disarmament agreement: What we know so far

US President Donald Trump and his Gaza Board of Peace announced a deal had been reached for the complete disarmament of Hamas and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave.

The agreement was described as "historic" by Mr Trump and the Board of Peace, but questions remain over the next phases of the Gaza ceasefire.

The final deal emerged after intense consultations between Hamas and mediators from Egypt, Turkey and Qatar.

What is the Board of Peace?

Mr Trump first proposed the board last ⁠September, when he announced his plan to end Israel's war on Gaza. He later said the board's remit would be expanded beyond the enclave to tackle other conflicts around the world, with the US leader as its chairman. Such efforts have traditionally been the role of the UN.

The board was initially conceived as a mechanism to oversee the ceasefire in Gaza and co-ordinate the reconstruction of the enclave. It grew out of Mr Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan, which the UN Security Council endorsed with a two-year mandate in November last year.

A breakdown of the different entities involved in the future of Gaza under US President Donald Trump's peace plan Info

What has been agreed to?

A “Palestinian party”, which has not yet been identified, is to carry out an initial inventory of Hamas's weapons. That party will then take delivery of the arms, as well as detailed maps of Hamas's underground tunnels and the locations of its weapon manufacturing sites, Palestinian sources said.

The transfer and storage of the weapons is to be supervised by representatives of the mediators and the International Stabilisation Force, authorised by the UN. The force is to consist of troops from several countries and will aim to maintain security in Gaza.

Mediators had drawn up a plan for the disarmament of Hamas that also envisaged Israel-backed militias in the enclave giving up their weapons. About 10,000 members of Gaza's Hamas-linked police force were also to be rehabilitated to enforce law and order in the enclave.

In return, Israel must announce a timeline for its withdrawal from Gaza in tandem with Hamas's disarmament. Israel is also to allow adequate humanitarian aid to enter Gaza and enable the arrival of Palestinian technocrats mandated to run the day-to-day affairs in the enclave.

Gaza governance

This month Hamas announced it was dissolving its governing authority in Gaza after almost two decades in power, paving the way for a transitional technocratic body to take over. The step marked a milestone in implementing the US-backed peace plan.

At a media briefing in Gaza, Ismail Al Thawabta, head of the Gaza government media office, announced that the head of Hamas's “government emergency committee” had resigned, the body had been dissolved and that its “powers have been transferred to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza”.

Hamas is to disarm under the terms of Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza. AFP Info

The move paves the way for the administration, established under a UN Security Council resolution, to oversee the enclave during an interim period. The body was formed in January as part of the US-led plan, but Israel has said its members will not be allowed to enter Gaza until Hamas is disarmed.

What are Hamas and Israel saying?

There has not yet been any official reaction from either side. A Hamas source told Reuters tat the "draft agreement" stipulates that heavy weapons would be stored and kept under the control ​of a ⁠Palestinian administration, and the weapons cannot be transferred to Israel.

"We will ‌not take any action regarding disarmament prior to Israel's withdrawal from the strip," Ghazi Hamad, a member of the Hamas negotiating team, said in a media report. Two officials told Axios that Hamas agreed to the terms of the deal after months of negotiations with mediators. Quoting a source, the report added that Iran had tried to convince Hamas not to sign the deal.

A US official on Thursday told ​reporters that Israel was "very sceptical that Hamas will disarm". But the official added that the US was "very confident" that Israel would adhere to the deal.

"If they don't, obviously President Trump would be very, very disappointed," the official said.

There are also questions about how long the process will take. A Board of Peace official estimated the timeline could be 200 to 320 days, but a US official played down such a suggestion.

Before Mr Trump's latest announcement, an Israeli official told Reuters that "the 15-point document in question does not provide a satisfactory response to [the country's] demands and Israel conveyed its objections".