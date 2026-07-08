'Who will pay our salaries?': Gaza's 40,000 civil servants face uncertain future

Atiya Shaheen's children have been asking him the same question over and over again: “Dad, are you going to lose your job?” However, the teacher, 34, who is employed by the Gaza government, does not have an answer.

For years, Mr Shaheen, a father of four, has accepted reduced salaries, delayed payments and difficult working conditions, believing that eventually a political solution would secure the future of Gaza's public employees.

Instead, the recent resignation of Hamas's main government body, without clarity over when the new authority would take over, has left thousands of civil servants wondering about the fate of their jobs, salaries and years of service.

“We are the ones living with uncertainty,” Mr Shaheen told The National. “Governments change everywhere in the world but civil servants remain. We should not become victims of political disputes.”

His concerns are shared by nearly 40,000 public employees across the Gaza Strip, whose futures remain unresolved, as discussions continue over transferring administrative responsibilities to the National Higher Committee for the Administration of Gaza.

On Monday, Hamas announced it was dissolving its governing authority in Gaza after almost two decades in power, paving the way for the transitional body to take over. Ali Shaath, chief commissioner at NCAG, said the technocratic committee “stands fully prepared to assume its national responsibilities as soon as the necessary conditions and enabling measures for its work are in place”.

Israel has yet to allow members of the Palestinian committee to enter the Gaza Strip that has been under fire since the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023. The Israeli army has since killed more than 73,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

A displaced Palestinian child plays in bashed-up car in Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza. AFP Info

The move came days after mediators drew up a new proposal for the disarmament of Hamas that envisages Israel-backed militias in Gaza giving up their weapons and the rehabilitation of about 10,000 members of the territory's Hamas-linked police force to enforce law and order in the enclave.

For Mahmoud Abu Qweider, 41, an employee of the Ministry of Interior and National Security's civilian department in Khan Younis, uncertainty took hold but years ago, as financial crises meant government employees often received only partial salaries.

“For the first five months of the war, I received nothing,” Mr Abu Qweider told The National. Later, employees received about $300 every two or three months, sometimes even less. “We remained patient because we believed things would eventually improve.”

Instead, political developments have deepened employees' fears.

“As the discussion about Hamas no longer governing Gaza intensified, our anxiety increased,” Mr Abu Qweider said. “Whether we like it or not, we are considered employees of the Hamas administration. Neither the Palestinian Authority nor the international community officially recognises us.”

Hazem Qassem, left, Hamas spokesman, and Ismail Al Thawabta, head of Gaza Media Office, announcing the resignation of the territory’s government. Bloomberg Info

The father of seven said his concern has never been politics. “My only goal is to provide food and water for my children,” he added. “It doesn't matter who governs Gaza. I am a civil servant.”

Public employees insist they have never stopped providing services, despite harsh conditions. Teachers continued educating pupils whenever possible, healthcare workers remained in hospitals and municipal employees attempted to maintain basic services. Many worked despite repeated displacement, damaged workplaces, supply shortages and intermittent pay.

Khalil Hamada, head of the Public Employees' Union in Gaza, says civil servants have demonstrated exceptional commitment throughout the conflict.

“They made tremendous sacrifices,” Mr Hamada told The National. “Despite repeated attacks, low salaries, famine and extremely difficult circumstances, they continued performing their duties.”

Across Gaza, thousands of teachers, engineers, administrators, police officers working in civilian departments, healthcare staff and municipal workers continue to report for duty while awaiting clarity on their future. For now, the ministries continue functioning.

The schools, hospitals and public offices still rely on the same employees who kept services running through years of war and economic crisis.

“We have families, responsibilities, and children depending on us,” Mr Shaheen said.