UAE field hospital in Gaza receives visit from UN

A delegation from the UN's Office for Humanitarian Affairs visited a field hospital established by the UAE to deliver aid to Gaza.

The team reviewed the hospital's medical and treatment services for patients and the injured, state news agency Wam reported on Monday.

The meeting explored ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination between humanitarian and international organisations to sustain healthcare services and enhance the humanitarian response in Gaza, Wam added.

The delegation included Suzana Tkalec, deputy humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory; Taher Ibrahim, head of the UN OCHA in the Gaza Strip; Emma Fitzpatrick, the World Health Organisation health cluster coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory; and Heba Al Najjar, the WHO emergency medical team coordinator based in Gaza.

The field hospital was established as part of the UAE's humanitarian campaign, Operation Gallant Knight 3, for Gaza's Palestinian population after the start of Israel's war with Hamas on October 7, 2023.