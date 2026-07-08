Israeli strike kills Gaza aid director behind World Cup screenings

The Israeli military has killed an official of the Egyptian Relief Committee in Gaza who had organised World Cup watch parties for residents in the war-torn strip, Palestinian media reported.

Mohammed Al Wahidi and two other Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on a vehicle in Gaza city on Tuesday evening, shortly before the Egypt-Argentina World Cup match. His death was confirmed by his nephew, journalist Ahmad Al Wahidi, in a post on Instagram.

Mr Al Wahidi, the committee's head of public relations, had been helping organise World Cup screenings across Gaza since the football tournament began last month. The matches broadcast offered residents brief escape from the hardships of daily life after years of war, loss and destruction.

The relief committee was established under the directives of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to provide humanitarian aid and emergency support to Palestinians in Gaza.

On Tuesday evening, hundreds of football fans in Gaza gathered among the ruins of destroyed buildings to watch Egypt take on Argentina. Many waved Egyptian flags and cheered on the Pharaohs, who had made history by qualifying for the last 16. It was a bridge too far, however, as Egypt lost 3-2 to Argentina in a thrilling encounter.

Palestinians gather in Gaza city to watch the World Cup match between Argentina and Egypt. EPA Info

Aside from humanitarian aid, Egypt's support for Palestinians has also been visible on the pitch.

After Egypt's dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Australia in the previous round, head coach Hossam Hassan celebrated by holding up the Palestinian flag on the pitch.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Mr Hassan said: “If a person anywhere in the world does not feel for the Palestinian people, then they have lost part of their humanity.

“What came out of me was simply a human reaction. Before being Arab, Muslim, Christian or anything else, I am a human being. Through football – the world's soft power – I want to send a message: please let the Palestinian people live. I ask athletes and journalists everywhere to help deliver that message.”

On Tuesday, Palestinians responded to Egypt's show of solidarity by unfurling a giant banner bearing Mr Hassan's portrait – flanked by the Palestinian and Egyptian flags – draped across the facade of a damaged building in Gaza.

At least 1,070 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza since a ceasefire came into effect in October last year, health authorities say.