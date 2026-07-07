Four killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza

Israel's military killed at least four Palestinians in Gaza on Tuesday, the territory's health officials said.

Medics said a man was killed and two children wounded in an Israeli air strike on Al Mawasi in ⁠Khan Younis, southern Gaza, while another air strike near ‌a tent encampment housing displaced families in western Gaza city killed one ​and wounded five others. Another person was killed and three injured in a third aerial attack in Khan Younis.

The Israeli military told Reuters the strikes had targeted members of Hamas, with which it reached a US-mediated ceasefire agreement in October last year.

Later on Tuesday, one Palestinian was killed and nine wounded by Israeli gunfire near Rafah in southern of Gaza, medics said. The military did not immediately comment on that attack.

Israeli forces also detained seven fishermen off the coast of Al Zawayda town in central Gaza on Tuesday morning, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

They were taken to an unknown location, Wafa said, citing local sources.

Israel has carried out almost daily strikes in Gaza since the ceasefire began, saying it is targeting militants who threaten its forces or who took part in the October 2023 attack ​on Israel that triggered two years of war in the territory.

While Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ‌ceasefire, Nikolay Mladenov, representative of the Board of Peace set up under US President Donald ⁠Trump's peace plan, ​has said both sides have violated the agreement.

More than 1,070 Palestinians, many of them civilians, and four Israeli soldiers ⁠have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire deal on October 11 last year, according to figures released by the two sides. ⁠Hamas does not disclose the number of its fighters killed.

Israeli troops now occupy nearly 70 per cent of Gaza after advancing beyond the ceasefire line that had divided the territory between Israeli and Hamas control. Nearly the entire population of 2 million, most of whom now live in tents or damaged buildings, have been squeezed into a narrow strip of land along the coast.

Hamas on Monday announced that Hamas was dissolving its governing authority in Gaza after almost two decades in power, paving the way for a Palestinian committee of technocrats to take over administration of the territory in accordance with Mr Trump's plan.

The Israeli military launched its devastating aerial and ground bombardment of Gaza after Hamas militants crossed into southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killed nearly 1,200 people and took about 250 others hostage. The last remaining hostages, both living and dead, were handed over to Israel under the terms of the current ceasefire.