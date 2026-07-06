Hamas expected to announce new Gaza governance initiative

Local authorities in Gaza are expected to announce a major governance-related move on Monday, amid reports that Hamas is preparing to dissolve its governing body in the enclave.

The step would pave the way for the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), a transitional technocratic body established under a UN Security Council resolution to oversee the territory during an interim period.

Journalists have been invited by Gaza's Government Media Office to attend an "important" press conference where officials said they would announce "major developments" related to the current situation in the strip.

The National contacted several local officials and mediators, but did not receive an immediate response about the nature of the expected announcement. Several local journalists have reported that Hamas is expected to announce the dissolution of its governing body.

The move comes days after mediators drew up a new proposal for the disarmament of Hamas that includes Israeli-backed militias in Gaza giving up their weapons and the rehabilitation of about 10,000 members of the territory's Hamas-linked police force to continue maintaining law and order in the enclave. Hamas is expected to dissolve its governing body in Gaza, paving the way for a transitional technocratic body to oversee the territory.

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, established under a UN Security Council resolution, would assume control during an interim period.

Hamas has refused to fully disarm, citing Israeli-backed militia threats and insufficient humanitarian aid under Mr Trump's peace plan.

Hamas has cited the threat from the militias as one of the reasons for refusing to fully disarm, along with Israel's failure to provide adequate humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory under the terms of US President Donald Trump's peace plan.

The Palestinian committee, whose creation is part of Mr Trump's plan, was formed in January, but Israel has not allowed its members to enter Gaza until Hamas disarms.

"Israel must at this point make concessions and allow the commission into Gaza," a source in Cairo told The National. "Hamas has already shown flexibility on the thorny issue of disarmament."

The committee, according to the latest proposal, will also take over the group's “infrastructure”, a reference to bases, weapon manufacturing sites, underground tunnels and maps detailing their location.

Previously, the mediators had proposed that another UN-sanctioned component of the Trump plan – the International Stabilisation Force, which is yet to be formed – would oversee the delivery of the weapons to storage sites.