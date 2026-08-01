Two teenagers among seven Palestinians detained in Israeli raids on West Bank

Israeli troops detained seven Palestinians, including two 16-year-old boys, during overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, Palestinian authorities said.

During the early hours of Saturday, the Israeli military raided dozens of homes in the town of Asira Al Shamaliya, north of Nablus, detaining and questioning residents, Palestinian security sources said.

Israeli forces rounded up scores of residents inside one of the houses, which they turned into a field interrogation centre, a source said. Most of the residents were later released.

In Nablus governorate, four Palestinians were detained during raids on the villages of Orif, Einabus and Burqa. Those held were identified in Palestinian reports as Yusuf Shehadeh from Orif, Mohammad Arandeh and Jawad Rashdan from Einabus, and Abdul Karim Al Dsouqi from Burqa.

Israeli forces also detained 16-year-old Ubaida Al Haroub during a raid on Wadi Fukin, west of Bethlehem. A second 16-year-old was held after his family's home in Tammun, in the Tubas governorate, was searched.

Another Palestinian, identified as Mohammad Rashaida, was detained at the Container military checkpoint in the north-east of Bethlehem governorate.

Israeli forces raided Al Khader, south of Bethlehem, as well as the areas of Abu Najim, Rafida, Rakhma, Zatara and Al Shawawra in the eastern part of the governorate. No additional detentions were reported in those areas.

Violence in the West Bank has increased sharply since the start of the Gaza war, with Israel’s military carrying out attacks and imposing restrictions on movement. Settlers attack Palestinians on an almost daily basis.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has significantly increased the rate of settlement construction. Mr Netanyahu has held a security consultation on the West Bank violence, his office said in a statement.