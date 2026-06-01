British soldier killed in northern Iraq

A British soldier has been killed while serving in northern Iraq, where a large number of special forces are based to combat ISIS, it was announced on Monday.

Defence Secretary John Healey told parliament that the unnamed victim was killed during a training accident in Iraq on Sunday.

“The family have been informed and have asked for period of grace before further details are released,” he said.

Kurdish peshmerga fighters who have been trained by UK and US solders. Reuters Info

British troops in northern Iraq are stationed at an air base near Erbil, as part of the UK's contribution to the international campaign against ISIS called Operation Shader.

British personnel have been involved in the training of Iraqi security forces and Kurdish Peshmerga with a number of special forces assigned.

The troops have also helped to defend the base from drone attacks linked to Iran-backed militias. They have actively shot down unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) aimed at the coalition base, and also those fired towards other areas in the region.

News of the soldier's death came on the day that the UK government announced it has signed a contract to acquire hundreds more Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMMs) for its armed forces, to strengthen the protection of British personnel in the Middle East.

Special forces have also been used in counter-ISIS raids, intelligence gathering as well as attacks against terrorist leaders.

It is expected the victim’s name will be released in the coming days. “Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends at this sad time,” the UK Ministry of Defence said.

Base defences

Officials announced a deal to supply hundreds more LMMs so that the UK's arsenal is boosted.

The missiles have already proven highly effective in operations, the MoD said. They have played a key role in defeating drone attacks in the Middle East, with more than 100 drones shot down using the missiles, including by RAF Regiment gunners using the Rapid Sentry air defence systems.

There are more than 1,000 personnel deployed across the region, including fast jet squadrons and specialist counter-drone teams protecting British people, bases, and allies.