A member of the Iraqi special forces in Al Zuhoor, east Mosul. Forces remain on high alert, even years after ISIS lost its territorial foothold ion Iraq. Reuters
A member of the Iraqi special forces in Al Zuhoor, east Mosul. Forces remain on high alert, even years after ISIS lost its territorial foothold ion Iraq. Reuters
A member of the Iraqi special forces in Al Zuhoor, east Mosul. Forces remain on high alert, even years after ISIS lost its territorial foothold ion Iraq. Reuters
A member of the Iraqi special forces in Al Zuhoor, east Mosul. Forces remain on high alert, even years after ISIS lost its territorial foothold ion Iraq. Reuters

News

MENA

Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service mourns three soldiers killed in bomb blast

Officials say device exploded during field sweep outside northern city of Mosul

Sinan Mahmoud
Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

May 24, 2026

Add as a preferred source on Google
  • Play/Pause English
  • Play/Pause Arabic
Bookmark

Three soldiers from Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service were killed and four others wounded on Sunday when a bomb exploded in the country’s north, a statement from the CTS said.

The explosion occurred during a routine sweep as CTS units carried out field inspections in Al Hadar Desert, south-west of the northern city of Mosul, the statement read.

The CTS ruled out an ambush, saying the explosive device was “from the remnants of the terrorist ISIS gangs”.

The statement added: “We affirm with unwavering resolve our continuation in performing our national duties with all courage and determination. We stress that the pure blood of the martyrs will remain an incentive for us to continue pursuing the remnants of terrorism and protecting the security and stability of Iraq.”

CTS was the spearhead of Iraq’s ground campaign against ISIS from 2014 to 2017. Trained and equipped as an elite force, its units led the urban battles to retake Mosul, Fallujah, Ramadi and other cities that had fallen under the terrorist group’s control.

The service’s role in liberating these areas made it one of Iraq’s most recognised security institutions, though it has continued to bear the cost of post-conflict clearance and counter-insurgency operations.

Despite Iraq’s declaration of military victory over ISIS in December 2017, remnants of the group have persisted in operating in desert hideouts across western and northern Iraq. These cells rely on hit-and-run attacks, roadside bombs, and ambushes of security forces and civilians. Iraqi officials say the threat has been compounded by renewed instability in neighbouring Syria, where ISIS has exploited gaps in territorial control to reorganise and launch cross-border movements.

The latest incident highlights the persistent danger posed by explosive devices left by ISIS, even years after the group lost its territorial foothold. Iraqi security forces continue to conduct clearance and intelligence-led operations to locate weapons caches and disrupt sleeper cells, particularly in Nineveh, Anbar and Salahuddin provinces.

Updated: May 24, 2026, 12:01 PM
IraqISIS

Most popular today

1

Saudi Arabia 'fully prepared' to protect Hajj pilgrims amid global virus concerns

2

Alec Holdings secures $1.7bn construction contract for Sphere Abu Dhabi

3

Egypt announces biggest Western Desert energy discovery in 15 years

4

My Dubai Salary: 'I save 70% of my income – every dirham is going towards buying our first home'

5

Iran war latest: UAE intercepts six drones and reveals Barakah attack was from Iraqi territory

6

Dubai's Salik and Parkin to add 5 per cent VAT on road toll and parking fees

7

Register now for The National’s award-winning journalism – free and tailored to you

8

Several killed in railway blast in Pakistan's Quetta

9

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes a trio of Cannes red carpet appearances as the film festival wraps

10

Rubio says 'significant progress' made in US-Iran negotiations