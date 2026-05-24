Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service mourns three soldiers killed in bomb blast

Three soldiers from Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service were killed and four others wounded on Sunday when a bomb exploded in the country’s north, a statement from the CTS said.

The explosion occurred during a routine sweep as CTS units carried out field inspections in Al Hadar Desert, south-west of the northern city of Mosul, the statement read.

The CTS ruled out an ambush, saying the explosive device was “from the remnants of the terrorist ISIS gangs”.

The statement added: “We affirm with unwavering resolve our continuation in performing our national duties with all courage and determination. We stress that the pure blood of the martyrs will remain an incentive for us to continue pursuing the remnants of terrorism and protecting the security and stability of Iraq.”

CTS was the spearhead of Iraq’s ground campaign against ISIS from 2014 to 2017. Trained and equipped as an elite force, its units led the urban battles to retake Mosul, Fallujah, Ramadi and other cities that had fallen under the terrorist group’s control.

The service’s role in liberating these areas made it one of Iraq’s most recognised security institutions, though it has continued to bear the cost of post-conflict clearance and counter-insurgency operations.

Despite Iraq’s declaration of military victory over ISIS in December 2017, remnants of the group have persisted in operating in desert hideouts across western and northern Iraq. These cells rely on hit-and-run attacks, roadside bombs, and ambushes of security forces and civilians. Iraqi officials say the threat has been compounded by renewed instability in neighbouring Syria, where ISIS has exploited gaps in territorial control to reorganise and launch cross-border movements.

The latest incident highlights the persistent danger posed by explosive devices left by ISIS, even years after the group lost its territorial foothold. Iraqi security forces continue to conduct clearance and intelligence-led operations to locate weapons caches and disrupt sleeper cells, particularly in Nineveh, Anbar and Salahuddin provinces.