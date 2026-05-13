Iraqi parliament to vote on new government after months of political wrangling

Iraq’s parliament is scheduled to vote on Thursday on the cabinet line-up presented by Prime Minister-designate Ali Al Zaidi.

The country's largest Shiite parliamentary bloc, the Co-ordination Framework, put forward businessman Mr Al Zaidi as a compromise candidate for the role in April.

His business empire ranges from supplying Iraq’s government-run food basket programme, which serves millions of citizens, to interests in banking, construction, property, tourism, agriculture, food, glass, education, medical services, and energy.

The 41-year-old does not have a political background. Instead, his public profile is built on a business that flourished due to lucrative deals with the government.

The vote is a key step in the government formation process. An absolute majority is needed to endorse the government, which has to be presented by the Prime Minister-designate within 30 days of his nomination. Mr Al Zaidi was nominated on April 27 and has tried to gain support from different factions within the country.

No details of the proposed cabinet were released, but Iraqi politicians told The National that Mr Al Zaidi is expected to submit about half of the line-up to parliament.

After his nomination, Mr Al Zaidi promised to focus on making Iraq “a balanced country, regionally and internationally”.

Iraq's economy is under severe strain following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The closure reduced Iraq’s oil exports – the backbone of its economy – from 3.5 million barrels per day to around 300,000, intensifying pressure on an already fragile system.

Mr Al Zaidi also faces the challenge of tackling entrenched corruption while rebuilding relations with Gulf neighbours after pro-Iran militias carried out attacks on US forces in the region in support of Tehran.