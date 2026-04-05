Iran executes two men involved in January protests, judiciary says

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Iran executed two ​men convicted ​of ​attempting to storm ⁠a military facility and ⁠access an armour during the large anti-government protests in January, the Mizan ⁠news outlet of its judiciary said on Sunday.

The men were identified as Mohammadamin Biglari ⁠and Shahin Vahedparast.

Iran's Supreme Court upheld the sentences for the two defendants who were among "rioters who sought to commit mass murder" by trying to steal weapons and military equipment, the outlet added.

Last week, Iran executed 18-year-old Amirhossein Hatami, convicted in the same case ​stemming from nationwide anti-government ‌protests repressed by ⁠the Islamic Republic ​in the biggest crackdown in ​its ‌history.

The first ‌deputy chief ⁠of the judiciary, ​Hamzeh Khalili, said in March that cases linked to the anti-government protests in ⁠January were being ​finalised and sentences carried out. At least 53,000 people were arrested during demonstrations that spread across Iran's 31 provinces, the US-based Human Rights Activists in Iran said.

The protests posed one of the largest challenges to the clerical regime in more than a decade, having been fuelled by Iran's dire economic situation. Demonstrators were faced with repression from the regime's security forces, resulting in the deaths of at least 7,000 people, the rights group said. Some media reported a far higher death toll.

US President Donald Trump had warned Iran against cracking down on protesters in January, and said Washington would intervene if any demonstrators were executed. Tehran has now being carrying out executions since the war launched by US and Israel on the country on February 28.

Three people arrested during the January protests have been executed since the war began. Saleh Mohammadi, Saeed Davoudi and Mehdi Ghasemi were publicly hanged in the city of Qom on March 19 after being convicted of “waging war against God”.

In a recent report, Amnesty ⁠said 11 men faced a risk ⁠of imminent execution for participation in the protests.

They were "subjected to torture and other ill-treatment in detention", before conviction ​in "grossly unfair trials that relied on forced confessions", it added.