Kuwait’s national flower becomes symbol of solidarity with forces repelling Iran attacks

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The arfaj flower has emerged as a symbol of resilience and solidarity with front-line forces in Kuwait, as they continue to repel Iranian attacks and deal with their fallout, now that the war is in its second month.

Kuwaitis have launched a social media campaign calling for people to wear a badge featuring the flower as a sign of appreciation for these groups. The campaign quickly spread across the country, drawing participation from foreigners, ministers, diplomats, private-sector companies, and newspapers, in recognition of the armed forces’ efforts.

Since February 28, Kuwait’s air defence systems have intercepted more than 690 drones, at least 319 ballistic missiles and nine cruise missiles, according to the Ministry of Defence. Six people have been killed, including an Iranian child, four military personnel and an Indian worker.

Sheikha Al Fahd, 25, who pinned a plastic arfaj flower badge to her pink shirt, told The National that “this flower is a symbol of resilience in these circumstances, especially as it grows in a very harsh environment. It is a message of loyalty and appreciation from us to those on the front lines in all fields".

Ms Al Fahd, who also volunteers with the Red Crescent and civil defence, joined the campaign, which is followed by about thousands of people on Instagram.

The arfaj has been Kuwait’s national flower since 2008. The plant is rare globally but covers about 30 per cent of the country's territory. It is a perennial shrub with arrow-shaped leaves and a fragrant scent, and its bright yellow flowers are easily spotted in the desert.

Jassim Al Ali praised the campaign, saying: " It reflects determination to endure and resist. Seeing many people, even on Kuwait TV, wearing this badge or draping the national flag over their shoulders shows our cohesion and unity, that we are not afraid or panicked".

People walk along an alley at a traditional market in Kuwait City. AFP Info

Last Friday was unusual in Kuwait compared to previous days. Air raid sirens sounded at dawn, in the afternoon and at night, while explosions were heard in central and northern areas as interceptor missiles engaged incoming ballistic missiles and drones.

Despite this, many people did not abandon their routine of sitting by the seaside, enjoying lunch or drinking tea. Around 5pm, as sirens sounded repeatedly, families were still gathered along the waterfront in Salmiya, seemingly unfazed by the threat from Iran, just 250 kilometres from Kuwait’s coast.

Ahmed, who sat on the ground with his wife eating lunch while their two children played nearby, said life has to go on despite everything. “We haven’t reached a stage of panic or fear yet. Things still feel generally normal despite the announced interceptions. This is my only day off, and I have to take my family to the sea like we always do".

According to the Ministry of Defence and Kuwait National Petroleum Company, Friday’s attacks targeted the Mina Al Ahmadi refinery for the third time since the start of the assaults, causing fires in several operational units. This marks the fifth attack on Kuwait’s oil sector, following strikes on Mina Abdullah refinery and the giant oil tanker Al Salmi in Dubai.

Early Friday also saw an attack on a power generation and water desalination plant, just four days after another facility was hit, killing an Indian worker.

The targeting of critical infrastructure has sparked anger and shock among Kuwaitis.

“We feel there is a systematic plan to cripple the country by deliberately targeting facilities that serve people," said Hafsa Al Otaibi, who works in the service sector. “How else do we explain the airport being hit seven times, power stations, desalination plants and oil refineries? They want to destroy our country".