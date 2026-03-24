Lebanon declares incoming Iranian ambassador 'persona non grata'

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Lebanon has withdrawn its approval of Iran’s ambassador-designate to Beirut and declared him persona non grata.

Mohammad Reza Sheibani has been given until Sunday to leave the country, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry announced after summoning the charge d'affaires of the Iranian embassy on Tuesday morning.

The Lebanese government also summoned its ambassador to Iran for consultations following “Tehran's violation of diplomatic norms and established practices between the two countries”, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Israel bombed Beirut's southern suburbs at least seven times overnight, renewing attacks on the Lebanese capital after a two-day pause.

The attacks struck multiple neighbourhoods in the normally densely packed area, almost all of whose residents had fled after extensive Israeli forced displacement orders were issued on March 5.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. The Israeli military claimed they were targeting the headquarters of Hezbollah.

Bombings also continued elsewhere in Lebanon – in the south, the city of Sidon and the Bekaa Valley.

One attack in south Lebanon struck a petrol station near the city of Nabatieh. In recent days, Israel has regularly targeted petrol stations allegedly linked to Hezbollah.

The Israeli military also issued forced displacement orders for central locations in the southern coastal city of Tyre, many of whose residents have already fled north.

The attack on the outskirts of Sidon on Tuesday morning hit a house in the Mieh Mieh Palestinian refugee camp, killing a couple and injuring their son, Lebanon's National News Agency said. It is the first time the camp has been struck in the current conflict.

Overnight, the Israeli military also attacked the town of Bchamoun, around 10km south-east of central Beirut. Three people were killed and four injured in the attack, the Health Ministry said. The dead included a three-year-old girl.

Israel is continuing its ground invasion of southern Lebanon, under regular fire from Hezbollah.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that its military was seeking to establish a new “security zone” south of the Litani River.

He said the hundreds of thousands of south Lebanese who had been forcibly displaced cannot return home until “security for the residents of the north [of Israel] is ensured”.