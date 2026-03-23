Israel hits eight Lebanese bridges as Smotrich calls for Litani river border

Israel has destroyed or damaged at least eight key bridges in Lebanon, data gathered by The National reveals, as its air and ground campaign to isolate the south of the country intensifies.

The Israeli military on Monday struck an eighth Litani river crossing, the Dallafeh Bridge, which is about 30km from the Israel-Lebanon border.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the Litani should become the frontier separating Israel and Lebanon. “Just as we control 55 per cent of Gaza, we must do the same in Lebanon,” he said. “This war will end with a remarkable victory when the Iranian regime is no longer hostile and Hezbollah is eliminated.”

The damaged bridges are critical civilian infrastructure linking northern and southern Lebanon, providing essential routes for residents who have stayed in the south, despite incessant Israeli attacks. Residents told The National they had started stockpiling food and fuel but were determined to remain on their own land. “Whatever happens to my land happens to me,” said Sami Baradhi, who lives in Tyre.

The bridges fall under the authority of the Lebanese state, which is not involved in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. President Joseph Aoun has denounced the latest strikes as collective punishment against civilians and a “prelude” to a large-scale invasion.

Israel said the bridges were used by Hezbollah fighters to move between areas north and south of the Litani, without providing evidence, and has threatened to destroy all crossings on the river that it claims are used by the group.

Tens of thousands of people remain in the coastal city of Tyre despite being ordered to leave by the Israeli military. AFP Info

Destruction of key crossings

On Monday, Israel destroyed the Qaaqaait al Jisr Bridge, in Nabatieh, one of the main river crossings.

In recent days, Israel has also destroyed three bridges in the Tyre area, leaving only one crossing to the coastal city, where tens of thousands of people remain, still standing, The bridges form a vital coastal artery linking areas north of the Litani, including Sidon, with the south towards Tyre and Naqoura.

Civilians are preparing for the worst, expecting shortages of food, medicine and basic services.

Mr Baradhi said: “I’m ready for all scenarios. I will eat fish from the sea, I have a solar-powered home and I've stockpiled some supplies. I will not leave.”

The National visited the Qasmieh-Kinayat Bridge last week, one of the secondary crossings serving Tyre, shortly after it was struck by Israel, with two journalists injured. The bridge was being guarded by a Lebanese army checkpoint. A soldier who was there at the time said he rescued the media team.

Though not part of the current war, the Lebanese army is not part of the conflict and has been tasked with disarming Hezbollah as part of a 2024 ceasefire.

Israel also destroyed the Zrariyeh-Tarfalsiyeh and the Qantara bridges in Wadi Al Hujeir. The Khardali Bridge, which connects Nabatieh to Marjayoun, has been damaged. Hanna Daher, the mayor of Qlayaa in Marjayoun, said the road had reopened but residents were bracing for further isolation.

“We have stocked up on food and diesel in case everything closes. Whatever happens, we are staying. We will not leave our land,” the mayor said.

This is not the first time Israel has targeted Lebanon’s infrastructure. In 2006, it destroyed bridges and water and electricity facilities, and struck Beirut Airport.