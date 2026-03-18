Swedish citizen executed in Iran after 'unfair trial'

A ⁠Swedish citizen was executed ​in Iran on Wednesday, Sweden's ⁠foreign minister said.

The person was ​arrested in ⁠Iran ‌last June and Sweden has repeatedly raised the case with Iranian officials, Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said. Her statement did not identify the dead person.

"In these contacts, we have emphasised Sweden's expectation that our citizen will receive a fair trial and not be sentenced to the death penalty," the minister said. However, the legal ⁠proceedings leading ​up to the execution ​did ‌not meet the standards of ⁠due process, she said.

She condemned the death penalty as "an inhumane, cruel and irreversible punishment". Sweden "condemns its application in all ​circumstances," Ms Stenergard ‌said.

"The responsibility for this rests solely with Iran. Sweden will continue to condemn serious violations of human rights in Iran."

Iran's judiciary separately said on Wednesday that a man was executed after being convicted of spying for Israel. State media said he was recruited in Sweden in 2023 by a Mossad agent.

The man was identified as Kurosh Keyvani. His nationality was not given and it was unclear whether that was the same person as the Swedish citizen.

The judiciary's Mizan news agency reported that Keyvani was executed on Wednesday morning after his death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court.

The ⁠man was ​found "guilty of providing Israel's ​spy agency, Mossad, with pictures and information about ​sensitive locations ​in Iran," it said.

Since Israel's 12-day war last year, Iran has ​executed several ⁠people it accuses of links ​to Mossad and ​of ⁠facilitating its operations inside the country.