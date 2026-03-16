Egyptian Foreign Minister meets Gulf leaders on solidarity tour

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has held meetings in several Gulf cities as part of a tour requested by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to express solidarity with regional partners.

Mr Abdelatty met on Sunday with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Al Ain as part of his regional tour.

According to state news agency Wam, the talks focused on the repercussions of the recent Iranian missile attacks on the UAE and several neighbouring countries. Sheikh Abdullah lauded Egypt for offering "full solidarity" during the Iranian attacks.

Mr Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s full support for the UAE and its solidarity with measures taken to safeguard its security and sovereignty. Both ministers underlined the importance of diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and preserve regional stability.

The Egyptian minister condemned what he described as “unprovoked Iranian attacks” on UAE territory and diplomatic facilities, calling them “flagrant violations of international law”.

He also offered condolences for those killed and praised what he termed the UAE's “measured and responsible reaction under exceptionally difficult circumstances”.

The minister began his trip in Doha on Sunday, delivering a message from Mr El Sisi to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim, affirming Egypt's “full support and solidarity” with Qatar in the wake of repeated Iranian strikes.

According to Egyptian Foreign Ministry, the meeting focused on efforts to de-escalate the war and protect navigation routes and energy infrastructure.

During talks with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, both sides agreed on the need for co-ordinated Arab diplomacy and faster activation of joint defence and crisis-response mechanisms.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi. Reuters Info

While Mr Abdelatty was in the UAE, Mr El Sisi spoke by phone with President Sheikh Mohamed. Wam said the two leaders discussed regional developments and agreed on the need to halt military escalation and prioritise dialogue.

Mr El Sisi condemned the Iranian attacks and affirmed Egypt’s readiness to support efforts to maintain regional security.

Mr Abdelatty then headed to Muscat on Sunday night for the third stop on his tour. He held talks with Sultan Haitham of Oman and the country's foreign minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Egypt's foreign ministry said.

The talks focused on the continuing regional escalation and the need to halt hostilities and advance political and diplomatic solutions.

The two sides reaffirmed shared rejection of attacks on Gulf states and agreed to continue co-ordination to contain the crisis. Mr Abdelatty later left Muscat for Amman, the fourth stop of his regional tour.