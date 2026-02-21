Twelve killed and dozens wounded in Israeli strikes on eastern Lebanon

Ten people ​were ​killed and 25 ​wounded in Israeli strikes ⁠in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley ⁠on Friday, the Lebanese state news ​agency (NNA) reported, after the Israeli military said it ⁠had bombed “Hezbollah sites” in the Baalbek area.

NNA said two more people were killed in Israeli strikes on the Ein Al Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Sidon.

More are feared dead. The strikes are among the deadliest reported in eastern Lebanon in ⁠recent weeks and risk testing a fragile ​US-brokered ceasefire ⁠between Israel ‌and Hezbollah, which has been strained by recurring ​accusations of breaches of the truce. The Israeli military said in a statement that it struck Hezbollah command centres in the Baalbek area, part of eastern Lebanon's Bekaa Valley.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.

Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire in 2024 intended to end more than a year of cross-border fire that culminated in Israeli strikes that weakened the Iran-aligned group. Since then, the sides ​have traded accusations that the other has broken the ceasefire.

US and Israeli ⁠officials have pressed Lebanese ​authorities to destroy Hezbollah's arsenal, while Lebanese ​leaders ‌have said that broader Israeli strikes could further ⁠destabilise the country battered by political and economic ⁠crises.

Separately, the Israeli military said it also struck what it described as a Hamas command centre from which militants operated in the Ain ​Al Hilweh area in southern Lebanon. Ain Al Hilweh is a crowded Palestinian refugee camp near Sidon.