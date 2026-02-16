Hezbollah says Lebanon's effort to disarm group is 'grave' mistake

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem described Lebanon's effort to disarm the group as a “grave” mistake on Monday, as the Lebanese cabinet met to discuss phase two of the army's plan to achieve this.

By “focusing on disarmament”, the government is playing into the hands of Israel and its continued aggression against Lebanon, Mr Qassem said in a televised speech.

He urged the government to “put an end to any initiative claiming to be a monopoly on arms” and to focus instead on “achieving sovereignty” for Lebanon, a reference to ending Israel's daily attacks and occupation of points in south Lebanese soil.

Last month, the Lebanese army said it had completed phase one of the process to disarm Hezbollah, extending its control south of the Litani River. Hezbollah complied, but has rejected any conversation over its weapons elsewhere in the country. Phase two, which would cover the areas south of the Awali River, is expected to be far more delicate because of this.

Army commander Gen Rodolph Haykal will present the military's plan to the Cabinet, which comprises ministers strongly opposed to Hezbollah but also others nominated by the group or its allies.

Lebanon has come under intense pressure from the US and Israel to disarm Hezbollah.

The group was weakened by its recent war with Israel, which was brought to an end by a ceasefire deal in November 2024. However, it still has some armed capacity as Mr Qassem explained in his speech, which marked the anniversary of the deaths of some of its earliest military commanders and clerics.

“We do not want war but we will not surrender, and we are ready to defend ourselves,” he said.