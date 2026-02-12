UAE rejects report alleging support for RSF training camp in Ethiopia

The UAE has rejected allegations in a report that it financed and supported a training camp in Ethiopia for Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

A senior UAE official told The National on Thursday that the Emirates “categorically rejects” claims that it provided weapons, funding, trainers or logistical support to the RSF, reiterating that it is "not a party" to Sudan’s conflict and is focused on humanitarian aid and ceasefire efforts.

"The UAE categorically rejects allegations that it has provided, financed, transported or facilitated any weapons, ammunition, drones, vehicles, guided munitions or other military equipment to the RSF, whether directly or indirectly," said the official.

The Reuters news agency reported that Ethiopia is hosting a secret training camp in its western Benishangul-Gumuz region for thousands of fighters linked to the RSF, quoting multiple unnamed sources including an Ethiopian government official, diplomats and an internal security document.

The report said the camp’s construction and operations were allegedly financed and supported by the UAE, including claims of military trainers and logistical assistance. The news agency said it reviewed satellite imagery and diplomatic communications but noted it could not independently verify the UAE’s alleged involvement or confirm the camp’s exact purpose.

"The UAE has repeatedly made clear that it is not a party to this conflict and is not in any way involved in the hostilities," said the official, adding that the claims "are unfounded and do not reflect the facts on the ground or the UAE’s long-standing and transparent position". The UAE had previously been accused of arming the RSF.

The war in the country started when tension between Sudan's army chief and de facto leader, Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, and RSF commander Gen Mohamed Dagalo, over the future of the armed forces and the paramilitary group in a democratic Sudan, erupted into fighting. The conflict quickly engulfed the capital, Khartoum, and then spread across most of the vast Afro-Arab nation.

Nearly three years into the war, tens of thousands of people have been killed and around 13 million displaced. The country is suffering one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with nearly half the population – 25 million – facing hunger. The UN has accused both sides of committing war crimes.

US President Donald Trump's envoy Massad Boulos is pushing for a truce along with the UAE and other countries, followed by the return of civilian rule in Sudan, which ended with a military coup in 2021 launched by the now-rival generals.

"The UAE remains committed to working with regional and international partners, including through the Quad, to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people," said the official. The Quad includes the US, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The UAE is one of Sudan's top humanitarian donors. Over the past decade, Abu Dhabi has provided more than $4.24 billion in assistance to the war-torn country, including almost $800 million in humanitarian aid since 2023, according to figures provided by the UAE Foreign Ministry.

This month, the Emirates announced that it would contribute a further $500 million to a humanitarian fund for Sudan at a pledging conference in Washington, and welcomed later a “Comprehensive Peace Plan” for the country announced by the US.

Several countries in the region have been deploying troops and military equipment to bases in east African countries and forging agreements with countries including Somalia, Ethiopia and Djibouti. The aim is to fight piracy, conduct anti-terrorism missions and protect shipping routes in the strategically important waters of the Red Sea.