Indonesia prepares to send peacekeeping troops to Gaza

Indonesia’s army is preparing to send troops to Gaza as part of a peacekeeping mission outlined under US President Donald Trump's peace plan.

Army Chief of Staff Gen Maruli Simanjuntak said the proposal was still in the early stages, with details on troop numbers and deployment terms to come after “further co-ordination”.

“That's still ongoing. We're waiting for the results of the co-ordination in Gaza. We'll see what kind of personnel we need, and we'll prepare them,” Gen Maruli said on Monday.

“It could be one brigade, maybe 5,000 to 8,000 [personnel]. But everything is still being negotiated, it's not yet certain. So, there's no certainty on the numbers as of now.”

Gen Maruli said he could not yet confirm when the deployment would take place.

The US last month announced the beginning of phase two of the 20-point Gaza peace plan. It includes the establishment of an international stabilisation force tasked with training Palestinian security forces and keeping the peace. The force is also expected to play a role in disarming Hamas.

Indonesia had expressed willingness to contribute troops to the peacekeeping force. During his speech to the UN General Assembly in September, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said his country could send 20,000 soldiers to Gaza if the UN authorised the mission.

The UN Security Council voted in November in favour of the US-backed plan for Gaza that authorises the international stabilisation force. The resolution was adopted with 13 votes in favour and two abstentions, by Russia and China.

President Prabowo has ​been invited to Washington later this month for the first meeting of President Trump's Board of Peace, of which Jakarta is a member.

The Board of Peace was unveiled at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January and is responsible for overseeing the Gaza peace plan, including the mandate of the peacekeeping mission.

The Indonesian President's spokesman told journalists on Tuesday that Jakarta could offer up to 8,000 soldiers to the ISF.

“The total number is approximately 20,000 [across countries] … it is not only Indonesia,” Prasetyo Hadi said, adding that the exact number of troops had not been discussed yet.

“We are just preparing ourselves in case an agreement is reached and we have to send peacekeeping forces,” he said.