France’s Barrot visits Lebanon amid pressure over Hezbollah disarmament

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot began a two-day visit to Lebanon on Friday to discuss steps to enforce the state’s monopoly on weapons, as it prepares to host a support conference for the Lebanese army in Paris next month.

The minister is meeting Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, before holding talks with President Joseph Aoun at the Baabda Palace. On Saturday he will meet Lebanon's military commander, Gen Rodolphe Haykal.

Mr Barrot has already visited Damascus, Baghdad and Erbil on a Middle East tour prompted by clashes in Syria and heightened tensions between the US and Iran.

It also comes amid increasing US and Israeli pressure on Lebanon to accelerate the disarmament of Hezbollah, with the Lebanese military expected to present the second phase of its plan soon.

Phase one, approved by Mr Salam's government last summer, covered Hezbollah’s disarmament up to the Litani River, about 30km from the Israeli border.

The Lebanese army says that has been completed. The next phase extends to the Awali River, about 50 to 60km from the Israel-Lebanon frontier.

“Phase two is more delicate, since it also extends beyond Unifil's area of operations, complicating enforcement in areas where no troops are deployed,” a French diplomatic source told The National, referring to the UN peacekeeping force deployed in south Lebanon.

Hezbollah has refused to disarm north of the Litani, arguing that the area is not covered by the ceasefire terms, and declined to engage in negotiations as long as Israel continues to violate the agreement.

But for Mr Barrot, the ceasefire terms are clear. “Hezbollah has been playing with words, as the ceasefire stipulates that all armed groups across Lebanon must surrender their weapons,” he said.

Since the deal was agreed, Israel has bombed Lebanon on a near-daily basis, destroyed infrastructure, killed hundreds of people, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry, including civilians, and continues to occupy five positions in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese and UN officials have warned that these amount to repeated violations of the ceasefire.

The talks will also address the financial reforms required ahead of a separate international conference on Lebanon’s reconstruction, which France has vowed to organise, without giving a date. The Paris conference to support the army and internal security forces is set for March 5.

“It has to start with disarmament, but without economic reforms, sovereignty cannot be achieved if a country remains dependent on others to fund its army,” the French diplomatic source added.

Supporters of Hezbollah say the group should not disarm while Israel continues to attack Lebanon. EPA

Avoiding confrontation

Israel says it is striking Hezbollah infrastructure and weapons depots and has accused the Lebanese government and the ill-equipped armed forces of dragging their feet in implementing the disarmament plan.

Gen Haykal was in Washington this week, where he held meetings with US officials to discuss updates on the army’s role in implementing the Hezbollah disarmament plan.

His trip was overshadowed by US senator Lindsey Graham − an ally of President Donald Trump − saying he no longer considered the Lebanese military a “reliable partner”. This came after Mr Haykal declined to describe Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation.

Despite the remarks, Lebanon’s efforts to disarm Hezbollah − a long-standing taboo − have been broadly praised by western diplomats and Unifil.

A Lebanese military source said the first phase was implemented smoothly because Hezbollah agreed to it. “There was no problem at all for us in the execution,” the source said.

The source added that the army’s efforts have only been constrained by Israel’s continued occupation of parts of southern Lebanon, as well as shortages of explosive materials and the area’s complex terrain.

Disarmament north of the Litani River and in remaining areas is expected to be more “sensitive”, the military source added, as the army is keen to avoid direct confrontation with Hezbollah, which remains popular among many Lebanese Shiites as a political force and provider of social services.

“We have said it more than once, including through the army commander: the foundation is civil peace,” the military source said.