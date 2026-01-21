Rifaat Al Assad, pictured in 2011, was considered one of the most violent figures in Syria's modern history, and was charged with war crimes. AFP
Rifaat Al Assad, pictured in 2011, was considered one of the most violent figures in Syria's modern history, and was charged with war crimes. AFP
Rifaat Al Assad, pictured in 2011, was considered one of the most violent figures in Syria's modern history, and was charged with war crimes. AFP
Rifaat Al Assad, pictured in 2011, was considered one of the most violent figures in Syria's modern history, and was charged with war crimes. AFP

News

MENA

Syria’s former vice president Rifaat Al Assad dies, aged 88

He was the brother of late president Hafez Al Assad and uncle of deposed president Bashar Al Assad

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Amman

January 21, 2026

  • English
  • Arabic

Syria’s former vice president Rifaat Al Assad has died, two friends close to the family that lost power in the country just over a year ago told The National on Wednesday.

“He died this morning of natural causes,” one of the sources clarified, without giving the location of his death. He was 88.

He was the brother of the late president Hafez Al Assad and uncle of former president Bashar Al Assad, who was ousted last year by rebels, ending decades of Assad dynasty rule.

Rifaat Al Assad was considered one of the most violent figures in the country’s modern history. In March 2024, Swiss prosecutors charged him with war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in 1982.

That year, the Syrian city of Hama, about 200km north of Damascus, was besieged by forces loyal to then-president Hafez Al Assad and his younger brother Rifaat. He was given the nickname “The Butcher of Hama” for overseeing troops who carried out mass killings, torture and widespread destruction in the city.

Following last year’s rebel takeover, it is believed that Rifaat Al Assad and members of his family fled the country, with Lebanon as their first destination. His nephew, president Bashar Al Assad fled to Russia with his family.

For a man who insisted that he had no interest in money, Rifaat Al Assad had a remarkable aptitude for amassing a staggering wealth, from mansions to a network of high-end flats in some of the most chic parts of Paris and other European cities.

In 2020, a French court found him guilty of acquiring millions of euros' worth of French property using funds diverted from the Syrian state, and sentenced him to four years in jail. All of his property in France − estimated to be worth €100 million ($117.5 million) − was ordered seized, as was a property in London valued at €29 million.

A year later, he returned to Syria after almost four decades in exile in Europe. His return put him mostly beyond the reach of western legal systems.

Updated: January 21, 2026, 12:03 PM
Syria

Most popular today

1

Gateway to the UAE: First glimpse of the Abu Dhabi railway station set to usher in a new era of travel

2

Revealed: Etihad Rail's first passenger routes to link Abu Dhabi city, Dubai and Fujairah

3

Cartoon for January 21, 2026

4

Residents in Dubai's Discovery Gardens call for cut in ‘unfair’ Dh945 monthly fees for parking second car

5

Why is Emmanuel Macron wearing mirrored sunglasses at World Economic Forum in Davos?

6

Orange uniforms, empty cells and bullets: Inside Syria’s Shaddadi prison after the ISIS breakout

7

Trump at Davos 2026: US President arrives in Zurich ahead of scheduled World Economic Forum speech

8

Love is Blind Habibi season two: Release date, new hosts, all we know so far

9

In Iran, something irreversible has already taken place

10

'World on fire' and 'wipe it off': Iran and US trade harshest threats