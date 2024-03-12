Former Syria vice president Rifaat Al Assad to stand trial in Switzerland for war crimes

Syria's former vice president Rifaat Al Assad is to stand trial in Switzerland accused of war crimes committed in 1982.

It is alleged he ordered the deaths of about 60,000 civilians in Hama.

Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has referred him to the Federal Criminal Court (FCC) for trial on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“He is charged with ordering homicides, acts of torture, cruel treatments and illegal detentions in Syria in February 1982, in his capacity as commander of the defence brigades and commander of operations in Hama, within the context of the armed conflict and the widespread and systematic attack launched against the population of the city of Hama,” OAG said.

“In its indictment, the OAG accuses Rifaat Al Assad of ordering several violations of the laws of war to be committed and, in particular, ordering the troops under his command to scour the city of Hama and execute its inhabitants in the month of February 1982, in his role as responsible for operations in Hama and commander of the defence brigades.”

It alleges the conflict between the Syrian Armed Forces and the armed faction of the Muslim Brotherhood caused between 3,000 and 60,000 deaths in the city of Hama.

“Starting at the beginning of February 1982, the Syrian security forces were deployed in Hama to suppress an insurrection of the Islamist opposition,” it said.

“The operation allegedly ended at the end of the same month. The defence brigades were purportedly the main forces in charge of the suppression. In this context, several thousands of civilians were allegedly victims of different abuses, ranging from immediate execution to detention and torture in specifically-created centres, according to several testimonies.”

Former Syrian president Hafez Al Assad (right) with his youngest brother Rifaat in London in 1986. AFP

Switzerland first issued an arrest warrant for the uncle of Syria's President Bashar Al Assad over war crimes in 2022.

The war crimes complaint was first filed over a decade ago by Trial International, a human rights group that works with victims and pushes Switzerland to prosecute, under the principle of “universal jurisdiction,” which allows prosecution of heinous crimes in a country that may not have been where they took place.

Swiss authorities determined that Mr Al Assad, 86, was in Switzerland when the official investigation was launched.

He had been forced into exile in 1984 after a failed attempt to overthrow his brother, former Syrian president Hafez Al Assad.

In 2022, France's highest court confirmed a ruling that found him guilty of acquiring millions of euros' worth of property using funds diverted from the Syrian state.

After he was convicted, President Bashar Al Assad allowed him back into Syria, ending his over 30 years of exile in France. The OAG will now present its conclusions during a hearing before the FCC in Bellinzona.