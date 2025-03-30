Hama massacre survivors break 40-year silence

Iman Al Alwani holds photos of her father, Maan Abdul Latif Al Alwani, and one of her brothers, Muhaid Al Alwani. Maan was killed in the 1982 massacre in the city, and Muhaid in the government crackdown to the protests that began in 2011. Lizzie Porter / The National

Iman Al Alwani holds photos of her father, Maan Abdul Latif Al Alwani, and one of her brothers, Muhaid Al Alwani. Maan was killed in the 1982 massacre in the city, and Muhaid in the government crackdo Show more