Sudanese Prime Minister announces government’s return to Khartoum

Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil Idris has announced the government’s return to Khartoum, after nearly three years of operating from the wartime capital of Port Sudan.

In the early days of the civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in April 2023, the army-aligned government fled the capital, which was quickly overrun by rival troops.

It has pursued a gradual return to Khartoum since the army recaptured the city last March. “Today, we return, and the government of hope returns to the national capital,” Mr Idris told reporters in Khartoum. “2026 will be a year of peace”.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to achieving stability and to delivering improved services for residents. “We will expand public health services, rebuild hospitals and medical centres,” he said. “We promise to enhance educational infrastructure, including schools and universities.”

The war in Sudan started when tension between the SAF and the RSF erupted into fighting. The conflict quickly engulfed Khartoum and other major cities, with both sides vying for control of strategic locations.

Early clashes forced the army-aligned government to relocate from the capital to Port Sudan, while RSF troops seized key areas of the city.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the war broke out. The fighting has resulted in mass displacement of civilians and widespread destruction of infrastructure, creating one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises. International calls for a humanitarian truce have failed so far. Both warring sides have been accused of committing war crimes.

For nearly two years, the Sudanese capital was a battlefield. Entire neighbourhoods were besieged, rival fighters shot artillery across the Nile River and millions of people were displaced from the city.

Between March and October 2025, the UN reported that 1.2 million people had returned to Khartoum. Many returned to find a city with barely functioning services, destroyed homes and neighbourhoods scarred by makeshift cemeteries that authorities are exhuming.

Battles now rage elsewhere across the vast country. The capture of El Fasher last year put the RSF in control of a region roughly the size of France, raising the prospect of the break-up of the country, 14 years after the nation's oil-rich south seceded. The RSF has established its own government in the Darfur city of Nyala.

The fighting has now shifted to neighbouring Kordofan, where the RSF seized the city of Babanousa from the army in November. The paramilitary group is focusing on the cities of Al Obeid and Dilling, while its rebel allies besiege the army-held city of Kadugli.

Mr Idris said the government was committed to improving electricity, water and sanitation services, as well as ensuring citizen welfare and security.

In recent months, the administration has resumed some cabinet meetings in Khartoum and launched reconstruction initiatives to restore the capital.