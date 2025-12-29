Seven Turkish police injured in gunfight with ISIS militants

Seven Turkish police officers were injured in a shootout with suspected ISIS militants in north-west Turkey's Yalova province on Monday, state broadcaster TRT Haber reported.

It said police teams had launched an operation on a house believed to ‌contain militants near the city of ‍Yalova, on the Sea ‍of Marmara coast, south of Istanbul.

Broadcaster NTV said the suspects had opened fire on police as they launched the operation. Police special forces were sent from nearby Bursa province to provide support, it added.

The ⁠wounded police officers were not reported to be in a serious condition, said TRT.

Several schools in the region were closed while vehicles were also prohibited from entering the area where the incident took place, it added.

It was not reported whether any suspects were injured or arrested.

Turkey has stepped up operations to curb extremism and prevent terrorist attacks.

Last week, Turkish police arrested 115 suspected ISIS members they said were planning to carry out attacks on Christmas and New Year celebrations in the country.

The group has carried out several deadly attacks in Turkey. In January 2024, two gunmen attacked a Catholic church in Istanbul during Sunday Mass, killing one man.

Police officers block a road leading to a site where Turkish police launched an operation on a house believed to contain suspected ISIS militants. Reuters

Early on January 1, 2017, an ISIS gunman killed 39 people celebrating the New Year at a nightclub in Istanbul.

In addition, hundreds of people were killed in ISIS attacks on Ataturk Airport in Istanbul and in the south-eastern city of Diyarbakır between 2015 and 2017.

