'This won't be decided militarily': UAE says civilian rule can end Sudan’s war

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, outlined his country’s foreign policy in recent years, saying it had shaped the country’s view that the only solution to Sudan’s war is civilian rule.

In an article published in Al Ettihad newspaper, Dr Gargash addressed media campaigns targeting the UAE’s position on Sudan, saying it was surprising to see some parties take part in them.

He added that the intense focus on the UAE’s interest in Sudan created the impression that support by other regional actors for parties to the conflict was being treated as legitimate, and as if developments in the region were somehow unconnected.

“In recent months, questions have increasingly been raised about the UAE’s position on Sudan, and on regional issues more broadly, particularly amid an unprecedented media campaign targeting the country. This campaign is being led by well-known actors, as well as others, close, who were not expected to engage in such a course,” he wrote.

Since 2018, the UAE’s foreign policy has entered a “clear phase of transformation, marked by the end of its direct military role within the Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen,” and moved into a “geo-economic transformation, with enhancing economic competitiveness, stability and investment openness becoming top priorities,” according to Dr Gargash.

This direction deepened under President Sheikh Mohamed, but, while the strategy prioritises economic and technological ambition, regional stability remained central to national security, a balance tested after the October 7 attacks, when the UAE took a leading diplomatic role in Gaza ceasefire efforts and became the largest humanitarian supporter of Palestinians there.

“Against this turbulent backdrop, the UAE followed developments in Sudan with deep concern,” he stated.

Dr Anwar Gargash attends an Artificial Intelligence event at the Sea Palace. Omar Al Askar / UAE Presidential Court ---

Dr Gargash explained that the UAE tried to bring the Sudanese Armed Forces chief head Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, closer together after the 2021 coup, in an attempt to avert the military explosion that later occurred.

However, since the war between the two began in 2023, it was clear that the reality on the ground and the influence of the Muslim Brotherhood over the armed forces made it “illusory” to believe that a military victory was possible for either side.

Based on this assessment, the UAE participated in and supported various regional and international initiatives aimed at ending the war. “It was evident that decision-making within the Sudanese military establishment remained hostage to narrow ideological calculations, repeating past Sudanese experiences marked by dual authority and opaque decision-making,” said Dr Gargash.

Questions about why the UAE, one of the largest supporters of relief efforts in Sudan, is concerned with the war there, for him, are being raised “as if regional security were not interconnected, or as if support by other regional actors for parties to the conflict were legitimate, while a position calling for neutrality and an end to the war is questioned”.

In September, a three-month humanitarian truce proposal was presented by the Quad group comprising Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and the US. Gen Al Burhan has rejected the proposal and vowed to keep fighting until the RSF is defeated.

“This war will not be decided militarily. What we are witnessing is a balance of weakness between two sides, with some 30 militias aligned with each camp, and a war marked by brutality on both sides, with civilians paying the price — from Rapid Support Forces crimes in El Fasher to the army’s use of chemical weapons and massacres in Al Jazira state — in a context that reproduces Sudan’s historical tragedies. The only loser in this conflict is the Sudanese people,” wrote Dr Gargash.

“In conclusion, the only path out of this tragedy is a ceasefire and a return to a political process leading to civilian rule within a credible, time-bound framework, alongside national reconciliation based on justice and accountability — steps that open the door to reconstruction and restoring Sudan’s standing.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Director: Laxman Utekar Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna Rating: 1/5

