UAE signs $15m deal with UN to support humanitarian response in Sudan

The UAE Aid Agency on Sunday signed a co-operation agreement with the United Nations' High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to support the delivery of humanitarian aid to Sudan.

It will provide a total of $15 million for the Protection and Assistance for People Affected by the Conflict in Sudan project, scheduled to run throughout next year. The announcement confirms a pledge made by the UAE earlier this month.

The scheme is aimed at strengthening humanitarian responses for displaced people and those affected by the conflict in Sudan by providing life-saving measures, including protection, shelter, health care and education, state news agency Wam reported.

Tens of thousands have been killed in Sudan's civil war, which began in April 2023. At least 12 million Sudanese have been displaced by the war, which has also created the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 25 million people – half the country's population – facing hunger.

Since the outbreak of conflict, the UAE has allocated $784 million in humanitarian aid and urgent relief in support of the Sudanese people.

“The UAE will continue to be at the forefront of global efforts to alleviate the suffering of our brothers and sisters in Sudan, founded on our moral and humanitarian obligation to stand by people affected by conflicts and natural disasters,” said Dr Tareq Al Ameri, chairman of the UAE Aid Agency.

“These efforts align with the approach established by the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and reflect the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership.”

Over the past decade, the UAE has provided $4.24 billion in aid to Sudan. It is the second biggest donor to the African nation, after the US, the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs says.

Key findings of Jenkins report Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"

Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.

Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."

Motori Profile Date started: March 2020 Co-founder/CEO: Ahmed Eissa Based: UAE, Abu Dhabi Sector: Insurance Sector Size: 50 full-time employees (Inside and Outside UAE) Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing Investors: Safe City Group

THE%20SPECS %3Cp%3EEngine%3A%204.4-litre%20twin-turbo%20V8%20hybrid%0D%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20653hp%20at%205%2C400rpm%0D%3Cbr%3ETorque%3A%20800Nm%20at%201%2C600-5%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3ETransmission%3A%208-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E0-100kph%20in%204.3sec%0D%3Cbr%3ETop%20speed%20250kph%0D%3Cbr%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20NA%0D%3Cbr%3EOn%20sale%3A%20Q2%202023%0D%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh750%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

Aston martin DBX specs Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Top speed: 291kph Price: Dh848,000 On sale: Q2, 2020



How the UAE gratuity payment is calculated now Employees leaving an organisation are entitled to an end-of-service gratuity after completing at least one year of service. The tenure is calculated on the number of days worked and does not include lengthy leave periods, such as a sabbatical. If you have worked for a company between one and five years, you are paid 21 days of pay based on your final basic salary. After five years, however, you are entitled to 30 days of pay. The total lump sum you receive is based on the duration of your employment. 1. For those who have worked between one and five years, on a basic salary of Dh10,000 (calculation based on 30 days): a. Dh10,000 ÷ 30 = Dh333.33. Your daily wage is Dh333.33 b. Dh333.33 x 21 = Dh7,000. So 21 days salary equates to Dh7,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service. Multiply this figure for every year of service up to five years. 2. For those who have worked more than five years c. 333.33 x 30 = Dh10,000. So 30 days’ salary is Dh10,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service. Note: The maximum figure cannot exceed two years total salary figure.

Packages which the US Secret Service said contained possible explosive devices were sent to: Former first lady Hillary Clinton

Former US president Barack Obama

Philanthropist and businessman George Soros

Former CIA director John Brennan at CNN's New York bureau

Former Attorney General Eric Holder (delivered to former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz)

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters (two devices)

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

Who's who in Yemen conflict Houthis: Iran-backed rebels who occupy Sanaa and run unrecognised government Yemeni government: Exiled government in Aden led by eight-member Presidential Leadership Council Southern Transitional Council: Faction in Yemeni government that seeks autonomy for the south Habrish 'rebels': Tribal-backed forces feuding with STC over control of oil in government territory

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

When: November 14 (from 10am)

Where: Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi

The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and “masterclass” sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including ‘Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?’ and ‘New Markets for Islamic Design.’ A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day.

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

Most%20polluted%20cities%20in%20the%20Middle%20East %3Cp%3E1.%20Baghdad%2C%20Iraq%3Cbr%3E2.%20Manama%2C%20Bahrain%3Cbr%3E3.%20Dhahran%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%3Cbr%3E4.%20Kuwait%20City%2C%20Kuwait%3Cbr%3E5.%20Ras%20Al%20Khaimah%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E6.%20Ash%20Shihaniyah%2C%20Qatar%3Cbr%3E7.%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E8.%20Cairo%2C%20Egypt%3Cbr%3E9.%20Riyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%3Cbr%3E10.%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cem%3ESource%3A%202022%20World%20Air%20Quality%20Report%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MOST%20POLLUTED%20COUNTRIES%20IN%20THE%20WORLD %3Cp%3E1.%20Chad%3Cbr%3E2.%20Iraq%3Cbr%3E3.%20Pakistan%3Cbr%3E4.%20Bahrain%3Cbr%3E5.%20Bangladesh%3Cbr%3E6.%20Burkina%20Faso%3Cbr%3E7.%20Kuwait%3Cbr%3E8.%20India%3Cbr%3E9.%20Egypt%3Cbr%3E10.%20Tajikistan%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cem%3ESource%3A%202022%20World%20Air%20Quality%20Report%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Results: 5pm: Baynunah Conditions (UAE bred) Dh80,000 1,400m. Winner: Al Tiryaq, Dane O’Neill (jockey), Abdullah Al Hammadi (trainer). 5.30pm: Al Zahra Handicap (rated 0-45) Dh 80,000 1,400m: Winner: Fahadd, Richard Mullen, Ahmed Al Mehairbi. 6pm: Al Ras Al Akhdar Maiden Dh80,000 1,600m. Winner: Jaahiz, Jesus Rosales, Eric Lemartinel. 6.30pm: Al Reem Island Handicap Dh90,000 1,600m. Winner: AF Al Jahed, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel. 7pm: Al Khubairah Handicap (TB) 100,000 2,200m. Winner: Empoli, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 7.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap Dh80,000 2,200m. Winner: Shivan OA, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Why seagrass matters Carbon sink: Seagrass sequesters carbon up to 35X faster than tropical rainforests

Seagrass sequesters carbon up to 35X faster than tropical rainforests Marine nursery: Crucial habitat for juvenile fish, crustations, and invertebrates

Crucial habitat for juvenile fish, crustations, and invertebrates Biodiversity: Support species like sea turtles, dugongs, and seabirds

Support species like sea turtles, dugongs, and seabirds Coastal protection: Reduce erosion and improve water quality

Company profile Name: Dukkantek Started: January 2021 Founders: Sanad Yaghi, Ali Al Sayegh and Shadi Joulani Based: UAE Number of employees: 140 Sector: B2B Vertical SaaS(software as a service) Investment: $5.2 million Funding stage: Seed round Investors: Global Founders Capital, Colle Capital Partners, Wamda Capital, Plug and Play, Comma Capital, Nowais Capital, Annex Investments and AMK Investment Office

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Company Profile Company name: Big Farm Brothers Started: September 2020 Founders: Vishal Mahajan and Navneet Kaur Based: Dubai Investment Park 1 Industry: food and agriculture Initial investment: $205,000 Current staff: eight to 10 Future plan: to expand to other GCC markets

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Sunday's games Liverpool v West Ham United, 4.30pm (UAE)

Southampton v Burnley, 4.30pm

Arsenal v Manchester City, 7pm

Quarter-finals Saturday (all times UAE) England v Australia, 11.15am

New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm Sunday Wales v France, 11.15am

Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm

What is cyberbullying? Cyberbullying or online bullying could take many forms such as sending unkind or rude messages to someone, socially isolating people from groups, sharing embarrassing pictures of them, or spreading rumors about them. Cyberbullying can take place on various platforms such as messages, on social media, on group chats, or games. Parents should watch out for behavioural changes in their children. When children are being bullied they they may be feel embarrassed and isolated, so parents should watch out for signs of signs of depression and anxiety

Company%20profile %3Cp%3EDate%20started%3A%20January%202022%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Omar%20Abu%20Innab%2C%20Silvia%20Eldawi%2C%20Walid%20Shihabi%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20PropTech%20%2F%20investment%3Cbr%3EEmployees%3A%2040%3Cbr%3EStage%3A%20Seed%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Multiple%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Results: Men's wheelchair 800m T34: 1. Walid Ktila (TUN) 1.44.79; 2. Mohammed Al Hammadi (UAE) 1.45.88; 3. Isaac Towers (GBR) 1.46.46.

Try out the test yourself Q1 Suppose you had $100 in a savings account and the interest rate was 2 per cent per year. After five years, how much do you think you would have in the account if you left the money to grow?

a) More than $102

b) Exactly $102

c) Less than $102

d) Do not know

e) Refuse to answer Q2 Imagine that the interest rate on your savings account was 1 per cent per year and inflation was 2 per cent per year. After one year, how much would you be able to buy with the money in this account?

a) More than today

b) Exactly the same as today

c) Less than today

d) Do not know

e) Refuse to answer Q4 Do you think that the following statement is true or false? “Buying a single company stock usually provides a safer return than a stock mutual fund.”

a) True

b) False

d) Do not know

e) Refuse to answer The “Big Three” financial literacy questions were created by Professors Annamaria Lusardi of the George Washington School of Business and Olivia Mitchell, of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Answers: Q1 More than $102 (compound interest). Q2 Less than today (inflation). Q3 False (diversification).

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

The%20new%20Turing%20Test %3Cp%3EThe%20Coffee%20Test%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cem%3EA%20machine%20is%20required%20to%20enter%20an%20average%20American%20home%20and%20figure%20out%20how%20to%20make%20coffee%3A%20find%20the%20coffee%20machine%2C%20find%20the%20coffee%2C%20add%20water%2C%20find%20a%20mug%20and%20brew%20the%20coffee%20by%20pushing%20the%20proper%20buttons.%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EProposed%20by%20Steve%20Wozniak%2C%20Apple%20co-founder%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4