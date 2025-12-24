Russian and Syrian delegations during a meeting in Moscow. AFP
Russian and Syrian delegations during a meeting in Moscow. AFP
Russian and Syrian delegations during a meeting in Moscow. AFP
Russian and Syrian delegations during a meeting in Moscow. AFP

News

MENA

Syria's Foreign Minister says relations with Russia 'enter a new era'

Asaad Al Shibani meets Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow

The National

December 24, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Syria's relations with Russia are "entering a new era built on mutual respect", Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani said after a meeting in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Mr Lavrov said he discussed various issues with Mr Al Shibani and that they had agreed on the importance of preserving the unity of Syrian territories.

Mr Al Shibani told a joint press conference following the talks on Wednesday: "We want to move the relations between Damascus and Moscow to a strategic level that serves the interests of both countries."

He said the Syrian government would continue reconstruction of the war-torn country "with a pure national will".

"We aspire to have balanced relations with everyone, and we are working to bring investments into Syria to improve the economic situation. We agreed to enhance bilateral co-operation between the two countries," he said of Russia.

Syria's Sana news agency reported that the two sides discussed the importance of supporting reconstruction efforts, restoring stability and achieving transitional justice in the country.

They also stressed their rejection of Israel's repeated violations of the Syrian territory and the necessity of respecting international law.

In October, Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara visited Russia, where he said his ‌government would honour all past deals struck between Damascus and ‍Moscow, a pledge ‍that suggested Russia's two main military bases in Syria were secure. ⁠

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the time that Moscow was ready to act on what he called "many interesting and useful beginnings" discussed by the two sides on renewing relations.

Russia used its military power for years to back Mr Al Shara's predecessor, Bashar Al Assad, in the battle against Syrian rebels. Assad was toppled when rebels led by Mr Al Shara took power last December and Moscow later granted him and his family asylum.

On Tuesday, Mr Al Shibani and Syrian Defence Minister Murhaf ​Abu Qasra met Russian ⁠President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

They discussed "political, military and economic issues of common interest, with a particular focus on strategic co-operation in the field of military industries", Sana reported.

The talks covered ways to "strengthen the Syrian army's defence capabilities and keep up with modern developments in military industries, particularly in the fields of modernising military equipment, transferring technical expertise and co-operating on research and development".

This would help "strengthen the national defence system and support security and stability in Syria and the region".

The meeting addressed prospects for expanding economic and trade co-operation, including support for reconstruction projects, developing infrastructure and encouraging investment in Syria.

Jetour T1 specs

Engine: 2-litre turbocharged

Power: 254hp

Torque: 390Nm

Price: From Dh126,000

Available: Now

Quarter-finals

Saturday (all times UAE)

England v Australia, 11.15am 
New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm

Sunday

Wales v France, 11.15am
Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Director: James Cameron

Starring: Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana

Rating: 4.5/5

Timeline

2012-2015

The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East

May 2017

The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts

September 2021

Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act

October 2021

Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence 

December 2024

Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group

May 2025

The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan

July 2025

The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan

August 2025

Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision

October 2025

Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange

November 2025

180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

While you're here
Two products to make at home

Toilet cleaner

1 cup baking soda 

1 cup castile soap

10-20 drops of lemon essential oil (or another oil of your choice) 

Method:

1. Mix the baking soda and castile soap until you get a nice consistency.

2. Add the essential oil to the mix.

Air Freshener

100ml water 

5 drops of the essential oil of your choice (note: lavender is a nice one for this) 

Method:

1. Add water and oil to spray bottle to store.

2. Shake well before use. 

While you're here
Key developments

All times UTC 4

Labour dispute

The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.


- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law 

COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKinetic%207%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rick%20Parish%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Clean%20cooking%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self-funded%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Updated: December 24, 2025, 10:47 AM