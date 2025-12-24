Syria's Foreign Minister says relations with Russia 'enter a new era'

Syria's relations with Russia are "entering a new era built on mutual respect", Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani said after a meeting in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Mr Lavrov said he discussed various issues with Mr Al Shibani and that they had agreed on the importance of preserving the unity of Syrian territories.

Mr Al Shibani told a joint press conference following the talks on Wednesday: "We want to move the relations between Damascus and Moscow to a strategic level that serves the interests of both countries."

He said the Syrian government would continue reconstruction of the war-torn country "with a pure national will".

"We aspire to have balanced relations with everyone, and we are working to bring investments into Syria to improve the economic situation. We agreed to enhance bilateral co-operation between the two countries," he said of Russia.

Syria's Sana news agency reported that the two sides discussed the importance of supporting reconstruction efforts, restoring stability and achieving transitional justice in the country.

They also stressed their rejection of Israel's repeated violations of the Syrian territory and the necessity of respecting international law.

In October, Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara visited Russia, where he said his ‌government would honour all past deals struck between Damascus and ‍Moscow, a pledge ‍that suggested Russia's two main military bases in Syria were secure. ⁠

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the time that Moscow was ready to act on what he called "many interesting and useful beginnings" discussed by the two sides on renewing relations.

Russia used its military power for years to back Mr Al Shara's predecessor, Bashar Al Assad, in the battle against Syrian rebels. Assad was toppled when rebels led by Mr Al Shara took power last December and Moscow later granted him and his family asylum.

On Tuesday, Mr Al Shibani and Syrian Defence Minister Murhaf ​Abu Qasra met Russian ⁠President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

They discussed "political, military and economic issues of common interest, with a particular focus on strategic co-operation in the field of military industries", Sana reported.

The talks covered ways to "strengthen the Syrian army's defence capabilities and keep up with modern developments in military industries, particularly in the fields of modernising military equipment, transferring technical expertise and co-operating on research and development".

This would help "strengthen the national defence system and support security and stability in Syria and the region".

The meeting addressed prospects for expanding economic and trade co-operation, including support for reconstruction projects, developing infrastructure and encouraging investment in Syria.

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

Quarter-finals Saturday (all times UAE) England v Australia, 11.15am

New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm Sunday Wales v France, 11.15am

Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm

Avatar: Fire and Ash Director: James Cameron Starring: Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana Rating: 4.5/5

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

Two products to make at home Toilet cleaner 1 cup baking soda 1 cup castile soap 10-20 drops of lemon essential oil (or another oil of your choice) Method: 1. Mix the baking soda and castile soap until you get a nice consistency. 2. Add the essential oil to the mix. Air Freshener 100ml water 5 drops of the essential oil of your choice (note: lavender is a nice one for this) Method: 1. Add water and oil to spray bottle to store. 2. Shake well before use.

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands ahead of one-on-one discussion

US and North Korean teams sit down for bilateral summit

Kim: “I believe this is a good prelude for peace."

Trump: “We will solve it, we will be successful.” All times UTC 4

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law