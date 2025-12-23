Gaza babies freezing to death 'heartbreaking and unnecessary', says Save the Children US chief

The head of Save the Children US has expressed concern over the current situation for children in Gaza, saying that with deep aid cuts and multiplying global crises, 2026 could be an even worse year for the world's most vulnerable.

In an interview with The National, the organisation's president and chief executive Janti Soeripto said that severe winter weather has added another layer of misery to a desperate situation in Gaza.

"We've seen torrential rain, we've seen floods, we've seen storms – and don't forget, they are not living in homes, they're all in tents, and not very good tents, either,” she said. "Some of our learning spaces had to be closed or suspended because they were literally blowing away.”

She added: "Children are playing in sewage water, right? There is no clean water there, and flooding and torrential rains then make it worse.”

A Palestinian woman and child in a tented community for the displaced in Gaza city on December 17, 2025. AP Photo

While a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas brokered in October continues to hold, children in Gaza are still facing extreme hardship. Nearly two million people have been displaced in Gaza over the course of the conflict, and with buildings and homes either destroyed or severely weakened in the war, many are living in makeshift shelters.

At least 14 Palestinians have been killed and dozens more injured as buildings collapsed in the winter storms. This month, a 16-week-old baby died of exposure.

"Babies dying from hypothermia is just unbelievably heartbreaking and really unnecessary,” Ms Soeripto said.

She explained that the needs of Gaza's children were still "vast” despite the ceasefire, with concerns over housing, water, disease, malnutrition, education and mental health.

"What you really see particularly in war zones, conflict-affected areas, is that children suffer the most, and they're often quite invisible, because their parents and the community is focused on managing their immediate needs,” Ms Soeripto said. "It is that moment of intense stress and violence that really puts children at additional risk.”

Sudan

Ms Soeripto said that Sudan is the world's largest humanitarian crisis, and the largest crisis for children.

She pointed out that, amid intense fighting, there has been "immense particular violence against women and girls” and that humanitarian workers have become targets. Neither of these issues is unique to Sudan, but the scale of the crisis compounds them.

Sudanese army slaughtered non-Arab civilians and dumped them in canals, investigation reveals 01:35

"What children are experiencing is, they've been out of school for the last two years. They're on the run. They are severely malnourished. There is no access to adequate health care at all,” she said. "And then there's this additional element of incredible violence against them.”

Sudan's civil war broke out in April 2023. It has killed tens of thousands and displaced more than 13 million people. About 30 million people – more than half the population – are facing hunger, with famine declared in some areas, mainly in Darfur.

Using satellite imagery, Yale's Humanitarian Research Lab said the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces likely disposed of tens of thousands of bodies after seizing the city of El Fasher in Darfur. The RSF, as well as the opposing Sudanese Armed Forces, have been accused of committing war crimes.

"It is just not safe to be children, to be a child in Sudan at this point in time,” Ms Soeripto said.

Syria

While Save the Children has long operated in Syria, it was recently given full access to work across the country.

In December last year, an offensive by opposition groups, headed by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, toppled Bashar Al Assad's regime, ending decades of oppressive rule. The new government in Damascus has been working to repair Syria's tarnished image on the world stage, lift international sanctions and jump-start its economy.

Hiba, second left, and her three children, who have returned to live in Aleppo with her brother after living in Al Hol camp for several years following the defeat of ISIS. Moawia Atrash/dpa

The 14-year-long civil war caused widespread destruction in the country, particularly in the rebel-held north-west. Syria is also home to ISIS detention camps Al Hol and Roj that contain former fighters and their families. Ms Soeripto called the camps some of the hardest places to be a child.

She added that while the situation in Syria was still dire – with high levels of poverty, and about half of the schools and hospitals damaged or completely destroyed – there was a great sense of optimism about its future.

"It was the most hopeful visit I did this year,” she said.

Ms Soeripto explained that more than a million Syrians who fled abroad have returned to the country.

Boys in the war-damaged Damascus suburb of Daraya, Syria, on December 5, before celebrations marking the first anniversary of the removal of the Bashar Al Assad regime. AP Photo

"I think people are keen to come back and help rebuild their country,” she said. "And I think that that is exactly, of course, what the international community should support and cheer on.”

Foreign aid cuts

Going into 2026, one of the biggest problems Save the Children and other NGOs are facing are massive foreign aid cuts by the US and other countries around the world.

She pointed to the Gates Foundation's latest Goalkeepers report, which forecast that the number of children dying before their fifth birthday is likely to rise for the first time this century, reversing decades of global progress.

According to the report, global development assistance for health fell sharply this year, dropping 26.9 per cent below 2024 levels.

"We're talking about accessible, cost-effective solutions that have been proven, time and again. We're talking about access to treatment for malaria, pneumonia, diarrhoea, childhood vaccinations and birth assistance, helping mothers deliver babies safely,” Ms Soeripto said.

Bill Gates on health, AI and shaping his legacy 18:20

"Our expectation, or our projection, is that that will look worse in 2026 if we're not able to find alternative funding for those programmes and interventions.”

Save the Children, she added, lost 30 per cent of its funding due to aid cuts "overnight”, and had to end several projects. But she is determined not to waste this crisis.

"It is a pivot for us, and it's a pivot for the whole industry,” she said. "And that is our, I would say, opportunity, right? We're energised by that.”

Working with other child-focused NGOs, she says Save the Children is finding ways to streamline and reorganise to ensure those in need have access to helpful programmes.

Asked what message she had for world leaders that have advocated for foreign aid cuts, she said it was important to view caring for the world's children as an "investment”.

"We have known this stuff works for years. Yes, we can do things in some cases, better, faster, cheaper – but don't give up on those children,” she said.

"Let's try to figure out a way to do it better, but don't give up on them. It is still an incredible investment in terms of returns on human life, but also in terms of economic growth.”

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

The Matrix Resurrections Director: Lana Wachowski Stars: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick Rating:****

Last 10 winners of African Footballer of the Year 2006: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2007: Frederic Kanoute (Sevilla and Mali)

2008: Emmanuel Adebayor (Arsenal and Togo)

2009: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2010: Samuel Eto’o (Inter Milan and Cameroon)

2011: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2012: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2013: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2014: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2015: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund and Gabon)

2016: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City and Algeria)

Race card 4pm Al Bastakiya Listed US$300,000 (Dirt) 1,900m 4.35pm Mahab Al Shimaal Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,200m 5.10pm Nad Al Sheba Turf Group 3 $350,000 (Turf) 1,200m 5.45pm Burj Nahaar Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,600m 6.20pm Jebel Hatta Group 1 $400,000 (T) 1,800m 6.55pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 $600,000 (D) 2,000m 7.30pm Dubai City Of Gold Group 2 $350,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 4pm Zabardast 4.35pm Ibn Malik 5.10pm Space Blues 5.45pm Kimbear 6.20pm Barney Roy 6.55pm Matterhorn 7.30pm Defoe

Day 5, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day When Dilruwan Perera dismissed Yasir Shah to end Pakistan’s limp resistance, the Sri Lankans charged around the field with the fevered delirium of a side not used to winning. Trouble was, they had not. The delivery was deemed a no ball. Sri Lanka had a nervy wait, but it was merely a stay of execution for the beleaguered hosts. Stat of the day – 5 Pakistan have lost all 10 wickets on the fifth day of a Test five times since the start of 2016. It is an alarming departure for a side who had apparently erased regular collapses from their resume. “The only thing I can say, it’s not a mitigating excuse at all, but that’s a young batting line up, obviously trying to find their way,” said Mickey Arthur, Pakistan’s coach. The verdict Test matches in the UAE are known for speeding up on the last two days, but this was extreme. The first two innings of this Test took 11 sessions to complete. The remaining two were done in less than four. The nature of Pakistan’s capitulation at the end showed just how difficult the transition is going to be in the post Misbah-ul-Haq era.

The bio Job: Coder, website designer and chief executive, Trinet solutions School: Year 8 pupil at Elite English School in Abu Hail, Deira Role Models: Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Dream City: San Francisco Hometown: Dubai City of birth: Thiruvilla, Kerala

Dunki %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rajkumar%20Hirani%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Shah%20Rukh%20Khan%2C%20Taapsee%20Pannu%2C%20Vikram%20Kochhar%20and%20Anil%20Grover%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company profile Company: Eighty6 Date started: October 2021 Founders: Abdul Kader Saadi and Anwar Nusseibeh Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Hospitality Size: 25 employees Funding stage: Pre-series A Investment: $1 million Investors: Seed funding, angel investors

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup – Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, second leg: Liverpool (0) v Barcelona (3), Tuesday, 11pm UAE Game is on BeIN Sports

Results: 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m | Winner: AF Al Montaqem, Bernardo Pinheiro (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m | Winner: Daber W’Rsan, Connor Beasley, Jaci Wickham 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 1,600m | Winner: Bainoona, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m | Winner: AF Makerah, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 | Winner: AF Motaghatres, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,600m | Winner: Tafakhor, Ronan Whelan, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

Sri Lanka-India Test series schedule 1st Test July 26-30 in Galle 2nd Test August 3-7 in Colombo 3rd Test August 12-16 in Pallekele

What is the FNC? The Federal National Council is one of five federal authorities established by the UAE constitution. It held its first session on December 2, 1972, a year to the day after Federation.

It has 40 members, eight of whom are women. The members represent the UAE population through each of the emirates. Abu Dhabi and Dubai have eight members each, Sharjah and Ras al Khaimah six, and Ajman, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain have four.

They bring Emirati issues to the council for debate and put those concerns to ministers summoned for questioning.

The FNC’s main functions include passing, amending or rejecting federal draft laws, discussing international treaties and agreements, and offering recommendations on general subjects raised during sessions.

Federal draft laws must first pass through the FNC for recommendations when members can amend the laws to suit the needs of citizens. The draft laws are then forwarded to the Cabinet for consideration and approval.

Since 2006, half of the members have been elected by UAE citizens to serve four-year terms and the other half are appointed by the Ruler’s Courts of the seven emirates.

In the 2015 elections, 78 of the 252 candidates were women. Women also represented 48 per cent of all voters and 67 per cent of the voters were under the age of 40.



PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES All times UAE ( 4 GMT) Saturday

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (3.30pm)

Burnley v Huddersfield Town (7pm)

Everton v Bournemouth (7pm)

Manchester City v Crystal Palace (7pm)

Southampton v Manchester United (7pm)

Stoke City v Chelsea (7pm)

Swansea City v Watford (7pm)

Leicester City v Liverpool (8.30pm) Sunday

Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United (7pm) Monday

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion (11pm)

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Vault%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBilal%20Abou-Diab%20and%20Sami%20Abdul%20Hadi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELicensed%20by%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Global%20Market%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EInvestment%20and%20wealth%20advisory%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOutliers%20VC%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E14%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETwig%20Solutions%20(with%20trade%20name%20Twig)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EChafic%20Idriss%2C%20Karam%20El%20Dik%20and%20Rayan%20Antonios%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Ebootstrapped%20(undisclosed)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E13%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Epre-seed%20%E2%80%94%20closing%20the%20round%20as%20we%20speak%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20senior%20executives%20from%20the%20GCC%20financial%20services%20industry%20and%20global%20family%20offices%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: ARDH Collective Based: Dubai Founders: Alhaan Ahmed, Alyina Ahmed and Maximo Tettamanzi Sector: Sustainability Total funding: Self funded Number of employees: 4

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000