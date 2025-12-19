Famine reversed in Gaza but hunger crisis remains acute, UN-backed analysis finds

Famine conditions in Gaza have been reversed following a ceasefire and expanded aid access, according to a new UN-backed analysis, though the territory remains locked in a severe food and nutrition crisis.

The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) assessment indicates that no areas in Gaza are currently classified as in famine (IPC Phase 5), marking a significant improvement from August 2025, when famine was confirmed amid nearly two years of war, mass displacement and tight Israeli restrictions on supplies.

The turnaround has followed a ceasefire that took effect in October, as well as the UN Security Council’s adoption of a comprehensive plan, presented by US President Donald Trump, to end the Gaza war in mid-November, which helped ease access for humanitarian and commercial food deliveries.

But the IPC warned that the gains are extremely precarious and could quickly unravel without sustained peace and continued access. “The latest IPC analysis of the Gaza Strip indicates that no famine has been detected, following a significant reduction in conflict and improved access for both humanitarian and commercial food deliveries,” it said in a statement on Friday.

Israel's COGAT quickly rejected the report's finding, calling it a "blatant, biased, and deliberate disregard for the volumes of food that entered during the ceasefire". The UN and humanitarian groups have accused the Israeli army of blocking aid and using it as a weapon of war.

Between mid-October and the end of November, around 1.6 million people – roughly 77 per cent of Gaza’s population – faced crisis-level hunger or worse (IPC Phase 3 or above). That included more than 500,000 people in emergency (IPC Phase 4) and over 100,000 still experiencing catastrophic conditions (IPC Phase 5).

In its August assessment, the IPC had confirmed famine in the northern parts of Gaza, with more than half a million people facing starvation, destitution and acute malnutrition. At the time, famine was projected to spread to Deir Al Balah and Khan Younis in the centre and south by the end of September, potentially leaving nearly a third of Gaza’s population – about 641,000 people – in catastrophic conditions.

UAE humanitarian ship sets sail with 10 million meals for Gaza 01:38

While the latest findings point to improvement, the overall picture remains bleak. The entire Gaza Strip is classified as being in emergency (IPC Phase 4) through mid-April 2026, the IPC said, reflecting continuing shortages, limited livelihoods and heavy reliance on aid.

The nutrition crisis also persists. Acute malnutrition remains at “critical” levels in Gaza city and “serious” in Deir Al Balah and Khan Younis. North Gaza was not formally assessed due to insufficient data, but aid agencies operating there report persistently high numbers of malnutrition cases.

Looking ahead, the IPC projects that the number of people facing the most extreme hunger – IPC Phase 5 – could fall sharply to around 1,900 people by April 2026, provided current conditions hold. Even then, around 1.6 million people are expected to remain in crisis or worse.

Over the next year, nearly 101,000 children aged six to 59 months, and 37,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women, are expected to require treatment for acute malnutrition.

The IPC cautioned that under a worst-case scenario – including renewed fighting or a halt to aid and commercial inflows, the entire Gaza Strip could again face famine by mid-April 2026, underscoring how quickly the crisis could spiral back to catastrophe.

Yahya Al Ghassani's bio Date of birth: April 18, 1998 Playing position: Winger Clubs: 2015-2017 – Al Ahli Dubai; March-June 2018 – Paris FC; August – Al Wahda

UAE WARRIORS RESULTS Featherweight Azouz Anwar (EGY) beat Marcelo Pontes (BRA) TKO round 2 Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) beat Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Split points decision Welterweight Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) beat Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) TKO round 1 Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) beat Kelig Pinson (BEL) Unanimous points decision Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) beat Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) TKO round 1 Catchweight 100kg Marc Vleiger (NED) beat Mohamed Ali (EGY) Rear neck choke round 1 Featherweight James Bishop (NZ) beat Mark Valerio (PHI) TKO round 2 Welterweight Abdelghani Saber (EGY) beat Gerson Carvalho (BRA) TKO round 1 Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) beat Igor Litoshik (BLR) Unanimous points decision Bantamweight Fabio Mello (BRA) beat Mark Alcoba (PHI) Unanimous points decision Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magomedsultanov (RUS) TKO round 1 Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) beat Jayson Margallo (PHI) TKO round 3 Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) beat Roman Golovinov (UKR) TKO round 1 Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Steve Kennedy (AUS) Submission round 2 Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN) TKO round 2

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Results 5pm: Warsan Lake – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 2,200m; Winner: Dhaw Al Reef, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer) 5.30pm: Al Quadra Lake – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Mrouwah Al Gharbia, Sando Paiva, Abubakar Daud 6pm: Hatta Lake – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: AF Yatroq, George Buckell, Ernst Oertel 6.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Ashton Tourettes, Adries de Vries, Ibrahim Aseel 7pm: Abu Dhabi Championship – Listed (PA) Dh180,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Bahar Muscat, Antonio Fresu, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7.30pm: Zakher Lake – Rated Conditions (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Alfareeq, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi.

Islamophobia definition A widely accepted definition was made by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims in 2019: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.” It further defines it as “inciting hatred or violence against Muslims”.

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

2. PNG

3. Ireland

4. Namibia

5. Scotland

6. Oman T20 World Cup 2020, Australia Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland

RESULT Bournemouth 0 Southampton 3 (Djenepo (37', Redmond 45' 1, 59') Man of the match Nathan Redmond (Southampton)

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

DIVINE%20INTERVENTOIN %3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Elia%20Suleiman%2C%20Manal%20Khader%2C%20Amer%20Daher%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Elia%20Suleiman%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How to volunteer The UAE volunteers campaign can be reached at www.volunteers.ae , or by calling 800-VOLAE (80086523), or emailing info@volunteers.ae.

57%20Seconds %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rusty%20Cundieff%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJosh%20Hutcherson%2C%20Morgan%20Freeman%2C%20Greg%20Germann%2C%20Lovie%20Simone%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series

Director: Sree Narayan Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam

Rating: 2/5

What is blockchain? Blockchain is a form of distributed ledger technology, a digital system in which data is recorded across multiple places at the same time. Unlike traditional databases, DLTs have no central administrator or centralised data storage. They are transparent because the data is visible and, because they are automatically replicated and impossible to be tampered with, they are secure. The main difference between blockchain and other forms of DLT is the way data is stored as ‘blocks’ – new transactions are added to the existing ‘chain’ of past transactions, hence the name ‘blockchain’. It is impossible to delete or modify information on the chain due to the replication of blocks across various locations. Blockchain is mostly associated with cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Due to the inability to tamper with transactions, advocates say this makes the currency more secure and safer than traditional systems. It is maintained by a network of people referred to as ‘miners’, who receive rewards for solving complex mathematical equations that enable transactions to go through. However, one of the major problems that has come to light has been the presence of illicit material buried in the Bitcoin blockchain, linking it to the dark web. Other blockchain platforms can offer things like smart contracts, which are automatically implemented when specific conditions from all interested parties are reached, cutting the time involved and the risk of mistakes. Another use could be storing medical records, as patients can be confident their information cannot be changed. The technology can also be used in supply chains, voting and has the potential to used for storing property records.

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fasset%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2019%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mohammad%20Raafi%20Hossain%2C%20Daniel%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%242.45%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2086%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pre-series%20B%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Investcorp%2C%20Liberty%20City%20Ventures%2C%20Fatima%20Gobi%20Ventures%2C%20Primal%20Capital%2C%20Wealthwell%20Ventures%2C%20FHS%20Capital%2C%20VN2%20Capital%2C%20local%20family%20offices%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Dark Blue Winter Overcoat & Other Stories From the North

Edited and Introduced by Sjón and Ted Hodgkinson

Pushkin Press

Results 5.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Turf) 1,400m; Winner: Mcmanaman, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 6.05pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Bawaasil, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 6.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (Dirt) 1,400m; Winner: Bochart, Fabrice Veron, Satish Seemar 7.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: Mutaraffa, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 7.50pm: Longines Stakes – Conditions (TB) Dh120,00 (D) 1,900m; Winner: Rare Ninja, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.25pm: Zabeel Trophy – Rated Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Alfareeq, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 9pm: Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (T) 2,410m; Winner: Good Tidings, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi 9.35pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Zorion, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi, Helal Al Alawi

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200