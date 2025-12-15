Lebanese judiciary sets court date for singer-turned-militant Fadel Chaker

A civil judge in Lebanon has set a date for the trial of the Lebanese singer-turned-militant Fadel Chaker and his former associate, the radical cleric Ahmed Al Assir.

They are accused of attempting to kill Hilal Hammoud, a rival cleric in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon in 2013. The pair will appear in court on January 9 next year.

In a parallel case at a military court, Mr Chaker is being investigated over his involvement in deadly clashes between supporters of Mr Al Assir and the Lebanese army in Sidon in June 2013.

Mr Chaker surrendered to authorities in October after 12 years on the run, during which he was in hiding at Ain Al Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon. By long-standing convention, Lebanese security forces cannot enter any of Lebanon's 12 official Palestinian camps.

Mr Chaker was tried in absentia and sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2020 for providing support to a terrorist group.

He turned himself in under a deal in which the sentence would be dropped and he would be questioned in preparation to stand trial on new charges of crimes against the military.

He became a pop star throughout the Arab world with the smash hit Aash Mn Shafak in 2002. Almost 10 years later, he fell under the influence of Mr Al Assir. The former singer denies any role in the clashes in Sidon and said he has never advocated bloodshed.

He has remained largely out of the public eye for the past decade but resumed periodically releasing music, including several singles this year.

