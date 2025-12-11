'Kings, presidents and prime ministers' want to be on Gaza Board of Peace, Trump says

US President Donald Trump said an announcement about which world leaders will serve on the Gaza Board of Peace would be made early next year.
Speaking during an economic event in the White House Roosevelt Room on Wednesday, Mr Trump said a variety of leaders want to be on the board, which was established under a fragile ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.
“The kings, the presidents, prime ministers – they all want to be on the Board of Peace,” Mr Trump said. “It'll be one of the most legendary boards ever. Everybody wants to be on it.”
Last month, the UN Security Council voted in favour of Mr Trump's Gaza plan, which includes the Board of Peace and an international stabilisation force for the enclave. It also lays out what Washington calls a “pathway” towards an independent Palestinian state.
The UN resolution gives the Board of Peace a mandate to manage Gaza until the end of 2027.
The US, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey brokered the ceasefire as the first phase of Mr Trump's peace plan, which has also resulted in Hamas exchanging Israeli hostages for Palestinians held in Israeli jails. One hostage body still remains in Gaza.
Israel has accused Hamas of deliberately stalling the handover of remains, and has used stumbling points in the process as excuses to resume bombing Gaza.
The second phase, which has yet to begin, involves the creation and deployment of the stabilisation force. It is to be made up mainly of troops from Arab and Muslim-majority nations and will be tasked with maintaining security.
This phase also includes the disarmament of Hamas and reconstruction of Gaza. Much of the coastal enclave's built-up areas have been destroyed by massive Israeli aerial bombardments in response to the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel in October 2023 that sparked the war.
