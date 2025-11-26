A car belonging to the suspects is inspected by anti-terrorism police in Ramtha, Jordan on Tuesday. Getty Images
'Outlaw' brothers killed after 'using mother as human shield' in Jordan

Security forces said they were wanted in an extremism-related investigation

The National

November 26, 2025

Jordanian security forces have killed two militants in the northwestern city of Ramtha, state media reported, in the first major anti-terrorism operation since a crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood in April.

The raid late on Tuesday occurred in Banks Street, a residential and commercial area in the centre of Ramtha. Electricity was cut off from the district as security forces exchanged fire with members of the Musallam family, residents said.

"The family was known to have been heavily armed," said one resident who declined to be named. He said Banks Streets remained condoned off and many shops in Ramtha's downtown remain closed.

State television described the two brothers as outlaws who "carry expiatory ideology", a euphemism for religious extremists. Pro-government media describing them as members of a terrorist organisation, without specifying which one.

Petra News Agency reported the security forces came under gunfire, with three officers injured. “Two brothers wanted for extremist-related investigations” were then killed, the agency said. Weapons and ammunition were seized at the site. More details will be revealed, government spokesman Mohammad Al Momani said.

Ramtha is on the border with Syria, and the authorities have been seeking to curb the smuggling of narcotics and other illicit goods in the area. However, sources in Ramtha said the operation appears to be unrelated to the anti-smuggling efforts.

In April, Jordan has been cracking down on the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood and its affiliates in the country in recent months. Pressure on the political system has also mounted since the war in Gaza broke out in October 2023, with the Brotherhood playing a leading role in street protests at times denounced by authorities.

Jordan formally outlawed the activities, membership and activities of the group in April. The decision came after a court decision and security crackdown where authorities thwarted a plot involving explosives and drones.

Jordan then launched legal action against organisations “operating under the influence” of the Muslim Brotherhood as part of the escalating crackdown.

US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order starting the process of designating some chapters of the group as foreign terrorist organisations.

The White House singled out Brotherhood chapters in Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan, saying they “engage in or facilitate and support violence and destabilisation campaigns that harm their own regions, United States citizens, and United States interests”.

Labour dispute

The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.


- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law 

Updated: November 26, 2025, 9:09 AM
