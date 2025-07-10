Jordan takes legal action against groups linked to Muslim Brotherhood

Jordan has launched legal action against organisations “operating under the influence” of the Muslim Brotherhood as part of an escalating crackdown after banning the group in April.
The official Petra news agency said a charity named Forum for the Training and Empowerment of Women and Children was referred to prosecutors after failing to disclose financial statements and the identity of its owner.
Another three groups – the Green Crescent Charity, a children's charity named Al Urwah Al Wuthqa Association and the Sawaed Al Ata Initiative – were accused of “administrative violations and unauthorised fundraising”.
A fifth group, the Barari Flower Charity, was dissolved following the legal proceedings, Petra reported on Wednesday.
“Authorities have intensified their efforts against associations and companies linked to the banned Muslim Brotherhood, taking legal measures against several organisations and individuals suspected of operating under its influence,” Petra said.
“Authorities continue to investigate the group’s assets, including bank accounts, funds and properties.”
Jordan in April banned the activities of the Brotherhood, a week after a dozen of its members were implicated in an alleged armed plot against the country.
The suspects were charged with terrorism-related crimes over an alleged plan to manufacture weapons and drones and use them to destabilise Jordan.
The Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood is a branch of the group founded in Egypt. Membership is now illegal in Jordan and all its offices have been closed.
Even before the ban, the Brotherhood had been considered officially dissolved in Jordan, but outlawing it has further limited its room for manoeuvre.
Petra said the Ministry of Social Development is monitoring the activities of another group run by members of the Brotherhood, which the news agency said is a business association chaired by a former parliamentarian.
The Islamic Action Front, the political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood, has not been officially banned, though Jordanian authorities have carried out raids on its offices.
