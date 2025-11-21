Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces pledge full engagement with peace initiatives

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said on Friday that they fully support international mediation efforts aimed at ending the country’s conflict, while blaming remnants of the former regime and extremists for sparking the war.

In a statement, the RSF thanked US President Donald Trump and the Quad countries − the US, the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia − for their “valued efforts and goodwill” in seeking a resolution to the fighting, which the paramilitary group described as a war “imposed upon us”.

This week, Mr Trump said he would work to help bring an end to the war in Sudan, after he was asked to do so by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“His majesty would like me to do something very powerful having to do with Sudan,” said Mr Trump at a Saudi investment conference in Washington.

Sudan's army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan hailed President Trump's declared intention to work towards ending the civil war, but refrained from saying he would accept a truce, after he had pledged to continue fighting.

The RSF announced “our full and serious engagement” with mediation initiatives, adding that the main obstacle to peace is “the gang controlling the armed forces’ decision-making”. It identified this as former regime elements and leaders of the “terrorist Muslim Brotherhood organisation”.

The paramilitary group accused them of attempting to return to power “over the bodies of innocent people”.

Some forces within the army are widely considered to be loosely aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood.

The civil war in Sudan that has effectively split the country into two administrations has been raging since April 2023, when tensions between the Sudanese army and the RSF, commanded by Gen Mohamed Dagalo, erupted into open conflict.

What began as a power struggle between the two former allies – who in 2021 jointly overthrew a transitional government – has spiralled into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Both sides have been accused by the UN of committing atrocities and other war crimes.

EU foreign ministers on Thursday approved sanctions against Abdelrahim Dagalo, deputy commander of the RSF, over alleged rights abuses.

Earlier this year, the US accused Gen Al Burhan, of “destabilising Sudan and undermining the goal of a democratic transition”. Washington also said the army leader's forces had used chemical weapons during the war and placed him under sanctions.

In September, the Quad countries proposed a three-month humanitarian truce to be followed by a long-term ceasefire and a civilian-led government that shepherds a transition process to restore democratic rule.

The RSF has accepted the plan, while Gen Al Burhan rejected it.

