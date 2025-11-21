Iran rejects UN nuclear watchdog resolution as 'illegal'

Iran said on Friday it rejects a resolution approved by the UN nuclear watchdog that demands access to Iranian nuclear sites attacked during its recent war with Israel.

The country's foreign ministry said the resolution made by the International Atomic Energy Agency is “illegal and unjustified” and that is was made under pressure from the US, Germany, France and the UK.

“The action of the three European countries and the US in designing and imposing this resolution on the board of governors of the agency is another clear sign of their irresponsible approach and their insistence on using the Agency as a tool to exert pressure Iran,” said the ministry, according to Mehr news agency.

This move “violates Iran's nuclear rights and disrupted the path of co-operation with the IAEA,” said the statement.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the UN's nuclear watchdog would not be given access to Iranian nuclear sites attacked during its recent war with Israel without a concrete deal being agreed.

“The facilities that were attacked have their own story, and until a decision is made and a conclusion is reached between us, the IAEA and others, co-operation is not possible,” he said in an interview posted to his Telegram channel on Thursday, without elaborating on what such an agreement would entail.

The interview with the Khabar Online news agency was conducted before the IAEA adopted a resolution on Thursday demanding access to the sites.

Mr Araghchi on Wednesday said he refused to allow UN visits to the bombed sites, including the Natanz uranium enrichment plant and Fordow underground enrichment complex.

“We only co-operate regarding nuclear facilities that have not been affected, in compliance with IAEA regulations,” he said on Telegram.

On Thursday, the agency board passed the resolution that demanded Iran provide “full and prompt” co-operation including access to sensitive nuclear sites.

Long-simmering tensions with the UN nuclear watchdog flared anew after Israeli and US strikes on Iranian sites in June. UN inspectors have not had access to any of the damaged complex.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi on Wednesday renewed a call for Tehran to let inspectors into the key nuclear sites and the agency's governing board passed a resolution proposed by the United States, Britain, France and Germany by 19 votes to three with 12 abstentions.

The resolution “urges Iran to comply fully and without delay with its legal obligations” under existing UN Security Council resolutions “and to extend full and prompt co-operation to the IAEA, including by providing such information and access that the agency requests”.

