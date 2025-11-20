IAEA calls on Iran to allow inspections at nuclear sites targeted by US and Israel

The head of the UN nuclear agency has renewed calls for Iran to allow inspections at nuclear sites attacked by Israel and the US in June.

Since the 12-day war between Iran and Israel this year, agency inspectors have not been granted access to the sites that were struck, said Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday.

“We have performed a number of inspections, but we have not been able to go to the attacked sites. I hope we will be able. Indeed, we have to go because this is part of Iran's commitments,” Mr Grossi told reporters during a board meeting of the Vienna-based agency.

“There is no other solution but a diplomatic solution to this whole thing,” Mr Grossi said in a separate statement.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran will “only co-operate regarding nuclear facilities that have not been affected, in compliance with IAEA regulations”.

On June 13, Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran, targeting nuclear and military sites, as well as military leaders. The US joined the war by bombing three nuclear sites, directed by President Donald Trump, two days before he announced a ceasefire had been agreed.

Mr Trump has claimed the strikes obliterated Iran's nuclear programme, but the true extent of the damage remains unclear. The attacks also put an end to several rounds of negotiations between Tehran and Washington that were aimed at reaching a deal that would place curbs on Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

Mr Grossi acknowledged “a line was crossed” by the Israeli and US attacks on sites that had been subject to years of near-daily IAEA inspections. However, he said the military action did not absolve Iran from fulfilling its obligations under the terms of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Iran has repeatedly said that it has no plans to build nuclear weapons.

Mr Araghchi said on Sunday that Iran is no longer enriching uranium.

“There is no undeclared nuclear enrichment in Iran,” Mr Araghchi said during a forum in Tehran. He added that “all of our facilities are under the safeguards and monitoring” of the IAEA.

“There is no enrichment right now because our facilities have been attacked,” he stated.

Asked what it would take for Iran to continue negotiations with the US, Mr Araghchi said there was “no chance for dialogue” in the face of Washington's “maximalist and excessive demands”.

He said the US administration's approach does not suggest they are ready for “equal, fair negotiations to reach mutual interests.”