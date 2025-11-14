Iran urges UN to hold US and Israel accountable for June strikes

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called for the UN to impose "appropriate measures" against the US and Israel over military strikes in June against Iran's nuclear sites.

Mr Araghchi said on Thursday that US President Donald Trump and other American officials bear "criminal responsibility" for the attacks, after Mr Trump stated last week that he directed Israel's initial strikes on June 13.

In a letter dated November 11 and circulated to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council, Mr Araghchi said Israel and the US must be subject to reparations, including restitution and compensation for the damage caused in Iran. Mr Trump said on November 6 that he was "very much in charge" of Israel's initial strike on Iran.

The Iranian minister claims that Mr Trump's remarks constitute clear evidence of US command during Iran's 12-day war with Israel, which Iranian state media says killed more than 900 people, including military officials.

"This is indeed without prejudice to individual criminal responsibility of all those individuals, including within the Israeli regime, involved in commanding, ordering, committing, or aiding, abetting and otherwise assisting in the commission of the war crimes," Mr Araghchi said.

The demand for action by the UN contrasts with recent calls by US and Iranian leaders for a resolution to their decades-long conflict. Mr Araghchi's deputy said earlier this week that Iran wanted to reach a peaceful nuclear agreement with the US.

Last month, Mr Trump said Washington was ready to make a deal once Tehran was prepared to do so, adding: "The hand of friendship and co-operation is open."

Tehran and Washington held several rounds of talks earlier this year, mediated by Oman, aimed at reaching a deal that would place curbs on Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

But three days before a sixth round of negotiations in June, Israel attacked Iranian nuclear and military sites, as well as its military leaders. The US joined the war by bombing three nuclear sites, two days before Mr Trump announced a ceasefire had been agreed to. He claimed the strikes obliterated Iran's nuclear programme, but the true extent of the damage remains unclear.

