Iran-aligned parties unite to form largest Iraqi parliamentary bloc

Iraq's pro-Iran Coordination Framework alliance says it has formed the largest bloc in the newly elected parliament and will nominate the country's next prime minister.

The announcement came after the country's electoral committee released the seat distribution from last week's parliamentary election, with Tehran-aligned parties maintaining their share of the 329-seat legislature.

The Coordination Framework “has signed off on forming the largest parliamentary bloc, which includes all of its entities”, the alliance said in a statement. It added that it has formed two committees. One is tasked with setting out the requirements of state administration and the other with selecting a prime minister.

After Iraq's 2021 ballot, the Coordination Framework, an alliance of the main Shiite parties, came together to form the majority bloc and brought incumbent Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani to power.

The electoral committee said on Monday that Mr Al Sudani's bloc had come first with 46 seats. It is unclear whether Mr Al Sudani, who is seeking a second term, will be chosen again.

Individual groups within the Coordination Framework also scored well, with some winning more seats than in the previous parliament. The State of Law Coalition led by former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki won 29 seats.

Al Sadiqoun List, which is linked to a US-sanctioned armed faction led by Shiite cleric Qais Al Khazali, won 27 seats, up from 15, while the pro-Iran Badr List secured 21 seats.

The Taqaddum Party, which draws support from Iraq's mainly Sunni west and north and is led by former parliament speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi, won 27 seats.

Despite receiving the second highest number of votes in Iraq with over one million, the Kurdistan Democratic Party was allocated the fifth highest number of seats at 26. The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan gained 15 seats. The new electoral system divided the Kurdistan region into four electoral districts instead of one, leading to the discrepancy between votes and seats.

Overall, voter turnout reached 56.11 per cent, according to the commission. Overall, 187 seats were allocated to Shiite blocs, 77 seats to Sunnis and 56 to the Kurds, while the remaining nine were reserved for minorities.

Post-elections talks between Shiite, Sunni and Kurdish parties in Iraq usually last for months. By convention in Iraq, a Shiite Muslim holds the post of prime minister, a Sunni is parliament speaker, and the largely ceremonial presidency goes to a Kurd.

The main challenge for the next government will be addressing long-standing grievances over poor public services, corruption and unemployment – issues that have fuelled mass protests in recent years. The new administration will also need to maintain the delicate balance in ties between Iran and the US, the country's two main allies.

Scoreline Abu Dhabi Harlequins 17 Jebel Ali Dragons 20 Harlequins Tries: Kinivilliame, Stevenson; Cons: Stevenson 2; Pen: Stevenson Dragons Tries: Naisau, Fourie; Cons: Love 2; Pens: Love 2

FULL%20RESULTS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMiddleweight%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EEslam%20Syaha%20(EGY)%20bt%20Robin%20Roos%20(SWE)%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EWelterweight%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAlex%20da%20Silva%20(BRA)%20bt%20Bagyash%20Zharmamatov%20(KGZ)%20%0D%3Cbr%3EMurodov%20Samandar%20(TJK)%20bt%20Lucas%20Sampaio%20(BRA)%20%0D%3Cbr%3EShakhban%20Alkhasov%20(RUS)%20bt%20Salamat%20Orozakunov%20(KGZ)%0D%3Cbr%3EKhotamjon%20Boynazarov%20(UZB)%20bt%20Mikail%20Bayram%20(FRA)%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBantamweight%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EJieleyisi%20Baergeng%20(CHN)%20bt%20Xavier%20Alaoui%20(CAN)%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFlyweight%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ERashid%20Vagabov%20(RUS)%20bt%20Lun%20Qui%20(CHN)%20%0D%3Cbr%3EYamato%20Fujita%20(JPN)%20bt%20Furkatbek%20Yokubov%20(UZB)%20%0D%3Cbr%3EAaron%20Aby%20(WLS)%20bt%20Joevincent%20So%20(PHI)%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECatchweight%20176lb%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EMark%20Hulm%20(RSA)%20bt%20Erkin%20Darmenov%20(KAZ)%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECatchweight%20160lb%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ERustam%20Serbiev%20(BEL)%20bt%20Anar%20Huseyinov%20(AZE)%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECatchweight%20150lb%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIslam%20Reda%20(EGY)%20bt%20Ernie%20Braca%20(PHI)%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFlyweight%20(women)%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3EBaktygul%20Kurmanbekova%20(KGZ)%20bt%20Maria%20Eugenia%20Zbrun%20(ARG)%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

South Africa squad Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

How%20I%20connect%20with%20my%20kids%20when%20working%20or%20travelling %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3ELittle%20notes%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMy%20girls%20often%20find%20a%20letter%20from%20me%2C%20with%20a%20joke%2C%20task%20or%20some%20instructions%20for%20the%20afternoon%2C%20and%20saying%20what%20I%E2%80%99m%20excited%20for%20when%20I%20get%20home.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPhone%20call%20check-in%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMy%20kids%20know%20that%20at%203.30pm%20I%E2%80%99ll%20be%20free%20for%20a%20quick%20chat.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EHighs%20and%20lows%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EInstead%20of%20a%20%E2%80%9Chow%20was%20your%20day%3F%E2%80%9D%2C%20at%20dinner%20or%20at%20bathtime%20we%20share%20three%20highlights%3B%20one%20thing%20that%20didn%E2%80%99t%20go%20so%20well%3B%20and%20something%20we%E2%80%99re%20looking%20forward%20to.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%20start%2C%20you%20next%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EIn%20the%20morning%2C%20I%20often%20start%20a%20little%20Lego%20project%20or%20drawing%2C%20and%20ask%20them%20to%20work%20on%20it%20while%20I%E2%80%99m%20gone%2C%20then%20we%E2%80%99ll%20finish%20it%20together.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBedtime%20connection%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWake%20up%20and%20sleep%20time%20are%20important%20moments.%20A%20snuggle%2C%20some%20proud%20words%2C%20listening%2C%20a%20story.%20I%20can%E2%80%99t%20be%20there%20every%20night%2C%20but%20I%20can%20start%20the%20day%20with%20them.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EUndivided%20attention%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPutting%20the%20phone%20away%20when%20I%20get%20home%20often%20means%20sitting%20in%20the%20car%20to%20send%20a%20last%20email%2C%20but%20leaving%20it%20out%20of%20sight%20between%20home%20time%20and%20bedtime%20means%20you%20can%20connect%20properly.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDemystify%2C%20don%E2%80%99t%20demonise%20your%20job%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHelp%20them%20understand%20what%20you%20do%2C%20where%20and%20why.%20Show%20them%20your%20workplace%20if%20you%20can%2C%20then%20it%E2%80%99s%20not%20so%20abstract%20when%20you%E2%80%99re%20away%20-%20they%E2%80%99ll%20picture%20you%20there.%20Invite%20them%20into%20your%20%E2%80%9Cother%E2%80%9D%20world%20so%20they%20know%20more%20about%20the%20different%20roles%20you%20have.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.8-litre%204-cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E190hp%20at%205%2C200rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320Nm%20from%201%2C800-5%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh111%2C195%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Gender equality in the workplace still 200 years away It will take centuries to achieve gender parity in workplaces around the globe, according to a December report from the World Economic Forum. The WEF study said there had been some improvements in wage equality in 2018 compared to 2017, when the global gender gap widened for the first time in a decade. But it warned that these were offset by declining representation of women in politics, coupled with greater inequality in their access to health and education. At current rates, the global gender gap across a range of areas will not close for another 108 years, while it is expected to take 202 years to close the workplace gap, WEF found. The Geneva-based organisation's annual report tracked disparities between the sexes in 149 countries across four areas: education, health, economic opportunity and political empowerment. After years of advances in education, health and political representation, women registered setbacks in all three areas this year, WEF said. Only in the area of economic opportunity did the gender gap narrow somewhat, although there is not much to celebrate, with the global wage gap narrowing to nearly 51 per cent. And the number of women in leadership roles has risen to 34 per cent globally, WEF said. At the same time, the report showed there are now proportionately fewer women than men participating in the workforce, suggesting that automation is having a disproportionate impact on jobs traditionally performed by women. And women are significantly under-represented in growing areas of employment that require science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, WEF said. * Agence France Presse

MATCH INFO Group B Bayern Munich v Tottenham, midnight (Thursday)

New UK refugee system A new “core protection” for refugees moving from permanent to a more basic, temporary protection

Shortened leave to remain - refugees will receive 30 months instead of five years

A longer path to settlement with no indefinite settled status until a refugee has spent 20 years in Britain

To encourage refugees to integrate the government will encourage them to out of the core protection route wherever possible.

Under core protection there will be no automatic right to family reunion

Refugees will have a reduced right to public funds

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl Power: 153hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 200Nm at 4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: Dh99,000 On sale: now

Terror attacks in Paris, November 13, 2015 - At 9.16pm, three suicide attackers killed one person outside the Atade de France during a foootball match between France and Germany

- At 9.25pm, three attackers opened fire on restaurants and cafes over 20 minutes, killing 39 people

- Shortly after 9.40pm, three other attackers launched a three-hour raid on the Bataclan, in which 1,500 people had gathered to watch a rock concert. In total, 90 people were killed

- Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor of the terrorists, did not directly participate in the attacks, thought to be due to a technical glitch in his suicide vest

- He fled to Belgium and was involved in attacks on Brussels in March 2016. He is serving a life sentence in France

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

The Lowdown Kesari Rating: 2.5/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Anubhav Singh

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra





White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogen

Chromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxide

Ultramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica content

Ophiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on land

Olivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour

THE%20HOLDOVERS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlexander%20Payne%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Paul%20Giamatti%2C%20Da'Vine%20Joy%20Randolph%2C%20Dominic%20Sessa%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20WallyGPT%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2014%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESaeid%20and%20Sami%20Hejazi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20raised%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%247.1%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%20round%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine 60kwh FWD Battery Rimac 120kwh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry Power 204hp Torque 360Nm Price, base / as tested Dh174,500

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20SAMSUNG%20GALAXY%20Z%20FLIP%204 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMain%20%E2%80%93%206.7%22%20FHD%20Dynamic%20Amoled%202X%2C%202640%20x%201080%2C%2022%3A9%2C%20425ppi%2C%20HDR10%2B%2C%20up%20to%20120Hz%3B%20cover%20%E2%80%93%201.9%22%20Super%20Amoled%2C%20512%20x%20260%2C%20302ppi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Qualcomm%20Snapdragon%208%2B%20Gen%201%2C%204nm%2C%20octa-core%3B%20Adreno%20730%20GPU%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20128%2F256%2F512GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Android%2012%2C%20One%20UI%204.1.1%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%2012MP%20ultra-wide%20(f%2F2.2)%20%2B%2012MP%20wide%20(f%2F1.8)%2C%20OIS%2C%20portrait%2C%20super%20slo-mo%2C%20hyperlapse%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204K%4030%2F60fps%2C%20full-HD%4030%2F60fps%2C%20HD%4030fps%3B%20slo-mo%40240%2F960fps%3B%20HDR10%2B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2010MP%20(f%2F2.4)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203700mAh%2C%2025W%20fast%20charging%2C%2015W%20wireless%20charging%2C%20reverse%20wireless%20charging%2C%20'all-day'%20life%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205G%3B%20Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.2%2C%20NFC%20(Samsung%20Pay)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nano-SIM%20%2B%20eSIM%3B%20no%20microSD%20slot%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bora%20purple%2C%20graphite%2C%20pink%20gold%2C%20blue%3B%20Bespoke%20Edition%20in%20select%20countries%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Flip%204%2C%20USB-C-to-USB-C%20cable%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh3%2C799%20%2F%20Dh3%2C999%20%2F%20Dh4%2C449%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

Polarised public 31% in UK say BBC is biased to left-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is biased to right-wing views 19% in UK say BBC is not biased at all Source: YouGov

Various Artists

Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)

​​​​​​​

Poland Statement All people fleeing from Ukraine before the armed conflict are allowed to enter Poland. Our country shelters every person whose life is in danger - regardless of their nationality. The dominant group of refugees in Poland are citizens of Ukraine, but among the people checked by the Border Guard are also citizens of the USA, Nigeria, India, Georgia and other countries. All persons admitted to Poland are verified by the Border Guard. In relation to those who are in doubt, e.g. do not have documents, Border Guard officers apply appropriate checking procedures. No person who has received refuge in Poland will be sent back to a country torn by war.