Iran's Pezeshkian congratulates Iraq on 'successful' elections

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday praised Iraq for completing "successful" parliamentary elections this week.

The country held its sixth general election on Tuesday since the fall of the Saddam Hussein regime in 2003. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani 's coalition, Reconstruction and Development, came first in the election, according to the Independent High Electoral Commission.

His coalition received 1.3 million votes in Tuesday's election, the commission said.

Mr Pezeshkian said the "results reflect the will of the people", during a phone call with Mr Al Sudani.

"President Pezeshkian congratulated Prime Minister Al Sudani and his political coalition, Reconstruction and Development, on securing first place in the national elections results," a statement by Mr Al Sudani's office said.

The Iranian president wished the Iraqi people "continued progress in their path to democratic nation-building and the achievement of comprehensive development."

The two leaders also discussed "bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen them in a manner that supports regional stability and serves the interests of both the Iraqi and Iranian people," according to the statement from Mr Al Sudani’s office.

Iraq has for years sought to balance the competing interests of its neighbour Iran and relations with the US.

Iran has enjoyed influence over Iraq's internal affairs since 2003 by installing Shiite allies in Baghdad's Parliament, as well as by supporting armed groups. But Tehran's regional clout has weakened after Israeli attacks inflicted heavy losses on regional proxies and on Iran itself in the two years since the Gaza war began.

The overall voter turnout in the elections reached 56.11 per cent, according to the commission.

“The voter turnout is clear evidence of another success, reflected in the restoration of confidence in the political system,” Mr Sudani said in a televised speech following the announcement of the initial results on Wednesday.

Top among the Tehran-aligned political parties and the armed factions was the former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coalition, the National State Forces Alliance led by Shiite cleric Ammar Al Hakim, the Badr List led by senior politician Hadi Al Amiri, and Al Sadiqoun List, which is linked to an armed faction led by Shiite cleric Qais Al Khazali.

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDirect%20Debit%20System%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sept%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20with%20a%20subsidiary%20in%20the%20UK%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elaine%20Jones%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

Terror attacks in Paris, November 13, 2015 - At 9.16pm, three suicide attackers killed one person outside the Atade de France during a foootball match between France and Germany

- At 9.25pm, three attackers opened fire on restaurants and cafes over 20 minutes, killing 39 people

- Shortly after 9.40pm, three other attackers launched a three-hour raid on the Bataclan, in which 1,500 people had gathered to watch a rock concert. In total, 90 people were killed

- Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor of the terrorists, did not directly participate in the attacks, thought to be due to a technical glitch in his suicide vest

- He fled to Belgium and was involved in attacks on Brussels in March 2016. He is serving a life sentence in France

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHigh%20fever%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIntense%20pain%20behind%20your%20eyes%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESevere%20headache%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENausea%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EVomiting%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESwollen%20glands%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ERash%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIf%20symptoms%20occur%2C%20they%20usually%20last%20for%20two-seven%20days%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Andor %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tony%20Gilroy%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDiego%20Luna%2C%20Genevieve%20O'Reilly%2C%20Alex%20Ferns%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%205%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

World%20Cup%202023%20ticket%20sales %3Cp%3EAugust%2025%20%E2%80%93%20Non-India%20warm-up%20matches%20and%20all%20non-India%20event%20matches%0D%3Cbr%3EAugust%2030%20%E2%80%93%20India%20matches%20at%20Guwahati%20and%20Trivandrum%0D%3Cbr%3EAugust%2031%20%E2%80%93%20India%20matches%20at%20Chennai%2C%20Delhi%20and%20Pune%0D%3Cbr%3ESeptember%201%20%E2%80%93%20India%20matches%20at%20Dharamsala%2C%20Lucknow%20and%20Mumbai%0D%3Cbr%3ESeptember%202%20%E2%80%93%20India%20matches%20at%20Bengaluru%20and%20Kolkata%0D%3Cbr%3ESeptember%203%20%E2%80%93%20India%20matches%20at%20Ahmedabad%0D%3Cbr%3ESeptember%2015%20%E2%80%93%20Semi-finals%20and%20Final%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg

Liverpool v Roma

When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

RESULTS 5pm: Watha Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (Dirt) 2,000m Winner: Dalil De Carrere, Bernardo Pinheiro (jockey), Mohamed Daggash (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 70,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Miracle Maker, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Pharitz Al Denari, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mahmood Hussain 6.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Oss, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: ES Nahawand, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m Winner: AF Almajhaz, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi, Khalifa Al Neyadi 8pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m Winner: AF Lewaa, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud.

The specs Engine: 2-litre 4-cylinder and 3.6-litre 6-cylinder Power: 220 and 280 horsepower Torque: 350 and 360Nm Transmission: eight-speed automatic Price: from Dh136,521 VAT and Dh166,464 VAT On sale: now

Kill%20Bill%20Volume%201 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Quentin%20Tarantino%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Uma%20Thurman%2C%20David%20Carradine%20and%20Michael%20Madsen%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%204.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Bookshops: A Reader's History by Jorge Carrión (translated from the Spanish by Peter Bush),

Biblioasis

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai

Book%20Details %3Cp%3E%3Cem%3EThree%20Centuries%20of%20Travel%20Writing%20by%20Muslim%20Women%3C%2Fem%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EEditors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiobhan%20Lambert-Hurley%2C%20Daniel%20Majchrowicz%2C%20Sunil%20Sharma%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EIndiana%20University%20Press%3B%20532%20pages%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A