Syria lobbies reluctant US congressman to lift sanctions

Syria's Foreign Minister at the weekend met a powerful US congressman whose support is crucial for lifting sanctions, The National has learnt, as President Ahmad Al Shara makes a landmark visit to Washington.

US envoy Tom Barrack told a Syrian audience in Washington he arranged the meeting and accompanied Asaad Al Shibani for talks with Brian Mast, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, in the US capital. They were aimed at convincing Mr Mast to drop his opposition to an unconditional lifting of the Caesar Act, which contains the bulk of sanctions on Syria.

"My boss [President Donald Trump] wants to give Syria a chance," Mr Barrack said, according to a source who attended the meeting. While Mr Trump has waived sanctions by presidential order, a permanent repeal still requires a vote in the House of Representatives.

Mr Barrack did not give further details of the meeting with Mr Mast, a Republican from Florida. He was speaking during a meeting between Mr Al Shara and members of the Syrian diaspora in Washington. Mr Al Shibani was also present.

Mr Al Shara will be stepping into the White House on Monday, advancing a transformation from a radical guerrilla who was in US custody in Iraq to a figure central to the restoration of Washington's influence in the Middle East. Mr Al Shara will be signing a deal during his trip to join the US-led global coalition to defeat ISIS, Syrian state media has reported.

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara, right, and Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani met members of the Syrian diaspora in Washington. Photo: Syrian Presidency

The new government in Syria is led by prominent figures from Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS), a former splinter group of Al Qaeda that ousted the regime of former president Bashar Al Assad in December.

Washington severed diplomatic ties with Syria over the Assad regime's crackdown on an uprising in March 2011. That developed into civil war, in which HTS and its predecessors eliminated rival rebel groups and became the only formidable anti-regime formation in the country.

A vote in the US House of Representatives is pending on legislation that includes the removal of sanctions on Syria, imposed under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019.

Mr Mast wants to tie the lifting of sanctions to guarantees that the government will not be harming minorities in the country, with the possibility that sanctions would be imposed if minority rights are infringed upon, Syrian sources in Washington say.

Government offensives in March and June in Alawite and Druze regions, in which hundreds of civilians were killed, had contributed to his scepticism of blank-cheque support for Mr Trump's Syria policy, the source who attended the meeting said.

Summer clashes between Syrian forces and the Druze minority raised concerns about Ahmad Al Shara and his government's ability to unite the country. Reuters

Mr Mast told The Hill last week his concerns over the repeal of the Caesar Act "should be obvious to anyone following the situation in Syria".

Syria lobbyists in Washington have been arguing the conditions on the lifting of sanctions would hinder investment in the country because the chances of them being reinstated would create uncertainty for potential financiers.

Mr Al Shara turned against ISIS during the middle stages of his career as an insurgent. His consolidation of power since becoming the Syria's leader in January has been met by resistance in outlaying minority areas, particularly in the largely Druze governorate of Sweida and by a mostly Kurdish militia in control of parts of eastern Syria, inhabited by a large Arab population, as well as Kurds.

