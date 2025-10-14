Syria willing to co-operate with US to unlock American investment, Economy Minister says

"We're not going to ask for aid. We're going to ask for investment experience," said Mr Al Shaar, highlighting Syria's focus on investment.

Syria's economy minister seeks cooperation with the US to attract American business investment.

Syrian Economy Minister Mohammed Al Shaar expressed willingness on Tuesday to co-operate with the US to reassure American businesses that their investments in the country would be secure.

The new Syrian government has been seeking to reconnect with the international community and global financial system after the toppling of former president Bashar Al Assad's regime in December.

Severe Assad-era sanctions imposed on the country by the US and others left Syria disconnected from the world during its nearly 14-year civil war.

“We're back with open hearts. We would like to co-operate. We believe in the American financial system,” Mr Al Shaar said on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Washington.

President Donald Trump lifted most US sanctions on Syria during a Riyadh speech in May. And the US Senate last week moved towards repealing the 2019 Caesar Act, which imposed sanctions on Syria in response to the Assad government's war crimes.

Mr Al Shaar said at the time the decision marked the start of a new step in Syria's economic recovery, Syria's state-run news agency reported. The repeal of the Caesar Act, which is tied to a US defence policy bill, still requires approval from the House of Representatives.

“We believe that we can benefit from the models created in the US and we think that in Syria, the fact that we're coming out of nothing … that presents an opportunity for us to do things right the first time,” he said in a discussion at the Gulf International Forum.

“We believe that the US financial system is a unique system. It's a good system for us and we can follow up on it. To do that, we have to integrate ourselves into that system."

Experts say that the removal of sanctions alone is not enough to reassure investment. People tied to the Assad regime and other sanctioned figures such as ISIS remain in Syria.

When asked by The National on the priority to co-operate with US regulators on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism finance, Mr Al Shaar said: “Definitely, that's number one. Of course that's our desire."

Mr Al Shaar also said a top priority would be to ask for a technology transfer, saying Syria has missed on technology and digitisation. He said Syria's young population can benefit from expertise in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, programming, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

“Those three guiding principles will pretty much control everything we do, starting from infrastructure rebuilding, all the way to energy, all the way to SMEs. Everything we do those the overriding principles will govern our action.”

Regional integration

Mr Al Shaar said Syria was “completely deprived of everything” under the Assad regime – losing its technological and social advancements, as well as human capital.

Now, as Syria looks to make inroads on reconnecting with regional neighbours and the broader community, he said the government is operating under the principles of resilience, governance and transparency, and inclusion.

He also noted the importance of reintegrating Syria with neighbouring countries in the Arab world.

Gulf states and Turkey have led the push to invest in Syria since the fall of the Assad regime, with Qatar and Saudi Arabia paying off Syria's $15.5 million outstanding arrears to the World Bank, making it eligible for grants to help fund rebuilding costs.

Syria and a Qatar-led consortium signed a $7 billion deal in May to help rebuild its energy sector, while the new government in July signed an $800 million agreement with DP World to develop the port of Tartus.

Mr Al Shaar said that Syria is seeking investment opportunities, not international aid, to support its shattered economy.

“Our economic resources are limited, so we have to rely on our friends to provide investment opportunities. We're not going to ask for aid. We're going to ask for investment experience,” he said.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

The story of Edge Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, established Edge in 2019. It brought together 25 state-owned and independent companies specialising in weapons systems, cyber protection and electronic warfare. Edge has an annual revenue of $5 billion and employs more than 12,000 people. Some of the companies include Nimr, a maker of armoured vehicles, Caracal, which manufactures guns and ammunitions company, Lahab

Tips for SMEs to cope Adapt your business model. Make changes that are future-proof to the new normal

Make sure you have an online presence

Open communication with suppliers, especially if they are international. Look for local suppliers to avoid delivery delays

Open communication with customers to see how they are coping and be flexible about extending terms, etc

Courtesy: Craig Moore, founder and CEO of Beehive, which provides term finance and working capital finance to SMEs. Only SMEs that have been trading for two years are eligible for funding from Beehive.

The lowdown Bohemian Rhapsody Director: Bryan Singer Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee Rating: 3/5

Guide to intelligent investing Investing success often hinges on discipline and perspective. As markets fluctuate, remember these guiding principles: Stay invested : Time in the market, not timing the market, is critical to long-term gains.

Rational thinking : Breathe and avoid emotional decision-making; let logic and planning guide your actions.

Strategic patience : Understand why you’re investing and allow time for your strategies to unfold.

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

Company Profile Name: Thndr

Started: 2019

Co-founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr

Sector: FinTech

Headquarters: Egypt

UAE base: Hub71, Abu Dhabi

Current number of staff: More than 150

Funds raised: $22 million

SPECS Mini John Cooper Works Clubman and Mini John Cooper Works Countryman Engine: two-litre 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 306hp Torque: 450Nm Price: JCW Clubman, Dh220,500; JCW Countryman, Dh225,500