Syria recognises Kosovo as an independent state

Syria announced its recognition of Kosovo as an independent and sovereign state after a trilateral meeting in Riyadh between Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Kosovan President Vjosa Osmani.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday the decision was based on its belief in the right to self-determination and its commitment to promoting peace and stability in the Balkans and beyond. It is the latest sign of Mr Al Shara's push for warmer ties with European countries.

The ministry also expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s role in promoting dialogue and understanding, “which helped create favourable conditions” for the recognition.

Damascus said it looked forward to establishing diplomatic relations with Kosovo as soon as possible and developing co-operation in political, economic and cultural fields to benefit both countries and their people.

Kosovo said the move by Syria will have “historic significance”.

“The republic of Kosovo wholeheartedly welcomes the recognition from Syria and the statement by the kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the mutual recognition between the republic of Kosovo and the Syrian Arab republic,” Ms Osmani said on X.

“This truly is a decision of historic significance between the two states, based on mutual respect for the long struggle for freedom, mutual recognition of sovereignty, territorial integrity and commitment to bilateral co-operation and establishment of diplomatic relations.”

Saudi Arabia expressed hope that this recognition would strengthen bilateral co-operation between the two nations and contribute to the prosperity of their people, Saudi news agency SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia also affirmed its commitment to promoting international co-operation aimed at advancing peace and prosperity worldwide. Riyadh has been instrumental in mediating between Syria and foreign powers since Mr Al Shara came to power in December.

Syrian President Ahmed Al Shara is welcomed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as Donald Trump Jr looks on at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Wednesday. SPA

In 2008, Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia, and has since been officially recognised by 120 countries. It is yet to become a member of the EU or the United Nations.

Serbia and Syria maintain diplomatic relations, dating back to when the former was part of Yugoslavia. Serbia was one of the few European countries to have a diplomatic mission in Syria throughout the civil war. The country is also an ally of Russia, which heavily backed the regime of former president Bashar Al Assad.

Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries to recognise Kosovo's independence. Both Mr Al Shara and Ms Osmani, as well as other leaders, were in Riyadh for the Future Investment Initiative (FII).