Anger as German minister poses with map of Israel including occupied territories

Palestinians in Germany have complained to the country's government after a minister posed with a map of Israel that included occupied territories.

Education Minister Karin Prien filmed a video in Israel in which she described a visit to a museum. Behind her was an outline of Israel that included the occupied West Bank and Golan Heights, recognised by most countries as Palestinian and Syrian territory, respectively.

The map referred to the 1930s, before the Israeli state was founded. But the video comes at a sensitive time, with fears growing that Israel will move to annex the West Bank, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken openly about the idea of a "Greater Israel", drawing on historical and biblical lands.

In a letter seen by The National and addressed to Ms Prien, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, the German-Palestinian Society said it was "a scandal" that the government published the video.

"It gives the impression that the German government is quietly recognising Israel's policy of occupation and annexation," said the society's president, Nazih Musharbash. He called it a "clear break" from Germany's stated policies of promoting international law and peace in the Middle East.

The Palestinian community in Germany have criticised the minister's video. Getty Images

Another German-Palestinian representative, Jules El Khatib, said Ms Prien's video "strengthens the narrative of radical right-wingers in Israel who erase Palestine, want to deport its population and dream of a 'Greater Israel'".

"Such a video is not a coincidence, but political communication that sends a signal," Mr El Khatib added. The German Education Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ms Prien, a conservative politician, did not refer directly to the map of Israel in the 45-second clip. She described meeting young people and said the museum with the display was the highlight of her second day in Israel. The letter also accused her of failing to address the destruction of schools in Gaza during Israel's two-year war on the enclave.

Israel declared the Golan Heights annexed in 1981 and has occupied the West Bank since 1967. The Israeli parliament last week voted in favour of annexing the West Bank, although Mr Netanyahu said he did not support the specific proposals tabled by the opposition.

Germany maintains close ties with Israel, seeing the relationship as a matter of historical responsibility for the country that perpetrated the Holocaust, but has grown increasingly critical of the war in Gaza. Ms Prien, 60, is the first minister with Jewish roots in modern Germany.

