German Foreign Minister visiting Israel as EU pressure grows over Gaza

Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul is due to arrive in Israel on Thursday evening on a high-stakes trip to try to convince Israeli counterparts to allow more aid into Gaza.

During almost 22 months of war, in which more than 60,000 Palestinian people have been killed, Berlin's firm support of Israel has blocked co-ordinated EU action against its ally.

Now, Germany may be re-considering its position, as the UN reports spreading famine in Gaza, worsening an already desperate situation.

Israel is increasingly finding itself in a "minority position", Mr Wadephul warned in a statement issued ahead of his visit.

A number of western countries, including France, Canada and perhaps the UK said they were ready to recognise a Palestinian state.

Germany is unlikely to follow suit anytime soon, but Mr Wadephul warned that Israel must support peace negotiations that will enable a two-state solution.

"Such a process must begin now," Mr Wadephul added. "Germany will not deviate from this goal. Germany will also be forced to respond to unilateral steps."

The Foreign Minister did not clarify what he meant by "unilateral steps" but Chancellor Friedrich Merz has signalled earlier this week that he would carefully watch the outcome of Mr Wadephul's visit.

In a significant policy shift, Mr Merz said that he reserved the right to support a proposal by the European Commission - the bloc's executive arm - to punish Israel after it found that it had breached a human rights clause embedded in EU-Israel relations.

The proposal would block Israeli start-ups with dual-use programmes − with both civilian and military applications − from receiving EU funds. It needs a qualified majority vote to be adopted. France and Italy have also not yet clarified their position. So far, only four states - Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Austria − have expressed opposition, which is not enough to block its adoption.

While largely symbolic, the move would represent an unprecedented step for western governments in expressing dissatisfaction with Israel’s conduct in Gaza. The commission has never suspended a country's participation in the Horizon Europe programme, according to an EU official.

In Israel, Mr Wadephul is expected to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and President Isaac Herzog. He will also travel to the occupied West Bank to meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Palestinians collect aid in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza. Reuters

In his statement, Mr Wadephul recognised that the Middle East peace process was "at a crossroads" and called for an "immediate, comprehensive, and sustained relief for the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip".

"Germany, with our special responsibility for Israel, cannot and must not ignore this," he added.

Germany views its strong support to Israel as a "reason of state" because of its historic role in the near extermination of Europe's Jews in the World War Two, which accelerated the creation of the state of Israel in 1948.

Israeli cabinet members are openly speaking about occupying Gaza and expelling its population. They have also threatened to annex the occupied West Bank, which would in effect rob Palestinians of the land on which they could establish a state.

The EU's current stance has created frustration in Brussels, as the situation continues to deteriorate in Gaza. On Thursday, more than 30 people were killed by the Israeli military during the distribution of aid by the Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Fund.

In a rare public rebuke, European Commission executive vice-president Teresa Ribera accused the EU's executive body of failing to act. “We are witnessing one of the worst scandals from a humanitarian perspective,” Ms Ribera told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser.

Her country, Spain, has been the most vocal in criticising Israel and has called for a full suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement – an unlikely possibility because it needs unanimous support among the bloc's 27 member states.

Israel launched strikes and a ground offensive in Gaza after Hamas led attacks on Israeli communities on October 7, 2023, in which about 1,400 people were killed and 240 abducted.

